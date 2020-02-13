Gorjana is growing fast, but cofounder Jason Reidel wants people to know how long it took the jewelry brand to get here.

“We tell everyone how hard it is,” Reidel said, the “we” being his wife and cofounder Gorjana Reidel. “We didn’t sell something on ‘Shark Tank,’ there have been no home runs here. It’s been a lot of singles, a lot of little wins and little losses. There was never a day where we woke up like, ‘Whoa, everything’s changed!’”