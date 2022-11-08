Gucci Opens Fourth Store in Las Vegas

Gucci just added one more outpost to its Las Vegas luxury store lineup with a two-story emporium located at the Shops at Wynn.

The store, at 13,000 square feet, opened to the public on Monday and is Gucci’s largest location in Las Vegas. It tops out its stores at The Shops at Via Bellagio with 5,500 square feet, The Shops at Caesars with 10,000 square feet, and The Shops at Crystals, encompassing 12,000 square feet within the CityCenter complex.

“The Gucci boutique at the Shops at Wynn was designed with the Las Vegas lifestyle in mind and tailored to the Wynn client,” said Federico Turconi, president and chief executive of Gucci Americas. “The expansive store provided space to design an elevated client experience from the moment visitors enter the boutique.”

The store’s two floors are connected by a curved staircase. On the lower level, there is a roomy VIP shopping area with a private lounge and access to a private Italian garden where guests can relax and enjoy the lagoon and a restored antique Italian fountain from Rome.

Antique furniture and light fixtures complement pink velvets used for upholstery and fitting rooms. Vintage oriental rugs are layered over each other for a textured effect.

The store is large enough for Gucci to show its full collection. That includes ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, accessories, jewelry, luggage, Gucci Décor and Gucci Beauty.

“In a nod to Las Vegas, the boutique will also feature an expanded eveningwear offering across ready-to-wear and accessories, as well as pieces from Gucci’s high jewelry collections and precious leather goods. We also created limited-edition gaming pieces in honor of the opening that will only be available at the Shops at Wynn,” Turconi noted.

Gaming pieces include a limited-run dice game, a poker set, and a playing card set wrapped in a crocodile leather case.

Inside the Gucci store. Photo: Pablo Enriquez Pablo Enriquez

The Shops at Wynn boutique will be the only Gucci location in Las Vegas, and only one of seven Gucci sites, selling the Gucci Ha Ha Ha collection, which is a collaboration launched in June between British entertainer Harry Styles and Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele. The line derives its name from the combination of Harry’s and Alessandro’s first names.

Their collaborative menswear collection is a wardrobe defined by whimsical prints, vintage details and romantic accents.

“Las Vegas continues to be a very important market for Gucci,” Turconi explained. “The market draws clients from around the world who are looking to experience the decadence of the Las Vegas lifestyle.”