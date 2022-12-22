×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

This Season on ‘Emily in Paris,’ It’s All About Sylvie

Fashion

WWD’s Newsmaker of the Year: Dior’s Pietro Beccari

Fashion

2022’s Biggest Fashion News: The Gucci, Alessandro Michele Split

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

The 2,900-square-foot shop on Saint-Honoré offers the full Gucci Valigeria range, from one-of-a-kind trunks to aluminum and regenerated nylon suitcases.

Gucci Valigeria - Paris Saint-Honoré - 2022
Gucci Valigeria at 229 Rue Saint-Honoré. Dominique Maître/Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci is setting down its suitcases on tony Rue Saint-Honoré for its first permanent boutique dedicated to its Gucci Valigeria travel line. 

Sitting opposite Moynat and a few doors away from Goyard in a space formerly occupied by Off-White, the 2,900-square-foot unit located at 229 Rue Saint-Honoré opened Tuesday. 

“The opening of our first Gucci Valigeria boutique on Rue Saint-Honoré represents the next stage in our ongoing strategy to reinforce our leadership in the travel category,” the Italian house’s president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri told WWD in an email.

Related Galleries

The house’s travel range holds a particular place in the house, as trunks, suitcases and hatboxes were the first items that founder Guccio Gucci offered after opening his store in Florence in 1921. 

Bizzari explained that the concept for the travel line’s permanent locations had been inspired at once by the original Florentine store and a three-month pop-up in London coinciding with the launch of the Savoy luggage line that started in October.

The three-month residency in London, which concludes at the end of the year, nodded to its origins story by taking over the tea shop at The Savoy in London, where Guccio Gucci had been a luggage porter at the turn of the 20th century. His observations of guests coming in and out with their exquisite luggage inspired him to start an artisanal luggage atelier.

“Gucci Valigeria is a powerful reminder of our Florentine roots and our timeless craft,” said Bizzarri, calling the line a “symbol of [the Gucci] legacy, reinterpreted through the ages for the travelers and modern-day explorers of every era.”

Gucci Valigeria - Paris Saint-Honoré - 2022
The first floor of the Gucci Valigeria store on Saint-Honoré. Dominique Maître/Courtesy of Gucci

The Saint-Honoré store, in particular, was created to be “a portal into our ever-expanding world of travel and discovery,” the executive continued. 

Its 2,000-square-foot retail space is spread over two floors, inspired by the heyday of rail travel during the Belle-Epoque, vintage light fixtures and all. Window displays take cues from luggage carts, while the interior’s neutral-hued canvas surfaces and dark walnut furniture and finishes go for an impression of well-traveled opulence.

The ground floor evokes a tony train station, with the cash register masquerading as a welcome desk and piles of luggage as decor. Travel essentials such as pajamas, eye masks, beauty products and pet accessories will be offered here. Exotic-skin versions of its weekender duffel and one-of-a-kind trunks also take pride of place. 

On the first floor, brass shelving nods to the racks found in old-fashioned trains, while the ceiling is modeled after the arched roof of carriages. A loom-woven carpet in a tartan motif and plush banquette seating give a cozy vibe.

The Paris store offers the full range of Gucci’s travel line from totes and backpacks to garment bags, hat cases and suitcases. Among the styles showcased are the Gucci Savoy line, which plays with the brand’s monogram, its distinctive stripe and the double G hardware, as well as the top-handle Gucci Bauletto handbag model. 

Trunks will also be available as well as its newly launched and “Off the Grid” version in regenerated Econyl nylon. It will also be the first retail debut of the freshly launched aluminum trolley suitcase, created in collaboration with Italian luxury luggage specialist FPM Milano.

Sold in Gucci’s physical retail network and online, the travel category has seen a “very positive momentum,” following the early November launch of the Valigeria campaign featuring Ryan Gosling and shot by photographer Glen Luchford. This was particularly visible in the “U.S., Europe and South Asia, where travel and tourist flows have restarted strongly following the relaxation of COVID-19-related restrictions,” Bizzarri continued.

Ryan Gosling in the Gucci Valigeria advertising campaign
Ryan Gosling in the Gucci Valigeria advertising campaign. Glen Luchford/Courtesy of Gucci

Meanwhile, vintage luggage pieces included in Gucci’s Vault Vintage drops had also generated “great excitement,” he said, attributing this to the “timelessness that is naturally associated with travel.”

Bizzarri said the brand would continue to enhance its offer, both with vintage pieces and innovations in terms of functions and materials such as the recently launched aluminum trolleys.

Further Gucci Valigeria stores in “other iconic city destinations” around the world are in the works, but Bizzarri did not further detail a timeline or locations.

Travel itself is also a longstanding source of inspiration in the Gucci-verse that saw former creative director Alessandro Michele, who exited the brand in November, say that “travel had never been something purely physical” for the brand at the launch of the Gosling-fronted campaign.

“A Gucci suitcase is a magical suitcase,” Michele continued at the time, describing the creatives who had chosen items from the brand as people who “realize the importance of creativity in service of the construction of imaginary places.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

Hot Summer Bags

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gucci Opens First Stand-alone Luggage Store in Paris

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad