Hampden in Charleston, S.C., A Small Business With a Far-reaching Audience

Bright sundresses, bonnets, bows and Lilly Pulitzer play big in the South — and then there is Hampden, the women’s designer retailer in Charleston, S.C., where the buying approach is anything but provincial.

“One thing I can do as a small business owner is continually take risks and make an effort to educate and style clients and not allow the Southern mind-set to dictate what we carry,” said Stacy Smallwood, the owner and founder of Hampden.

“My clients discover what we think will be great for them. We built that trust over the last 15 years.”

For fall 2022, “We picked up Victor Glemaud, Sukeina, Meryll Rogge, Dries Van Noten, and each season I probably pick up 15 new designers. I’m always looking for what’s next.”

Stacy Smallwood, backstage at her distribution center where a Proenza Schouler show was staged. (Photo by Hunter Abrams.)

Last week Hampden celebrated 15 years in business with an outdoor dinner for 75 clients held at a private residence on John’s Island. Fire pits lit up the marsh water and Brooke Garwood, from the band Girl Pluto, performed. The celebration continued the next day with a Proenza Schouler fall 2022 fashion show on a makeshift runway inside Hampden’s 7,200-square-foot distribution center. About 150 clients attended and many shopped the collection at a pop-up on the site.

“Having Jack [McCollough] and Lazaro [Hernandez] with us for this special milestone meant so much to me and our clients, many of whom traveled across the country to join us for this occasion,” said Smallwood, referring to Proenza Schouler’s founders and creative directors. “Their collection truly embodies an effortless and subtle luxury that resonates strongly with our clientele.”

Along the historic, palm-tree lined King Street in Charleston, Hampden has a unique presence comprised of four storefronts for a total of 10,000 square feet. Hampden’s buildings date back to the 1870s, adding charm to the settings. In total, they display about 100 established and emerging luxury and contemporary fashion labels, including ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, jewelry and accessories.

Two of the stores, each with the nameplate Hampden, sell designer collections for women including Adam Lippes, Carolina Herrera, Christopher John Rogers, Isabel Marant, Khaite, Kika Vargas, Lingua Franca, La Double J, Lizzie Fortunato, Plan C, Marni, Rachel Comey, Sacai, Simone Rocha and Stella McCartney, among others.

Another shop, called James, focuses on women’s shoes including Clergerie, JW Anderson and Ganni. The fourth site, called Small, sells women’s contemporary collections such as Love Shack Fancy, Mara Hoffman and Ulla Johnson. Small is five doors away from the other three storefronts.

Hampden’s sites are named after Smallwood’s great-great-grandfather, James Hampden Small, who emigrated from Scotland and settled in Charleston.

Asked if having four storefronts rather than one is beneficial or not, Smallwood replied, “It feels like one store,” adding that three of the sites are contiguous and connected by interior entrances to get from shop to shop without having to go outside. Elsewhere around town, the competition is primarily monobrand boutiques such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton, and there is a Lilly Pulitzer as well.

“One of the greatest things about being in Charleston is that it draws seven million tourists a year,” said Smallwood. “We have a very loyal clientele from all over the country, and we have the opportunity to continually grow. That’s the beauty of it. We have so many different people walking into the door, whether from Canada or Chicago, with different needs. We are constantly meeting new clients. That keeps it interesting and so fun from me.” Outside of South Carolina, New York is the second biggest source for clients; Los Angeles, the third.

A Hampden storefront, at 134 King Street in Charleston. (Photo by Franzi Annika.) Franzi Annika Photography