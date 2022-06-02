Haremlique Istanbul Opens Bal Harbour Store, Expands Apparel

Having opened a Bal Harbour location this spring, Haremlique Istanbul is planning to add to its apparel offerings and is looking to unveil two boutiques next year.

A more formal opening for the 4,300-square-foot Bal Harbour shop is slated for this fall, according to Caroline Koç, who cofounded the company in 2007 with N. Banu Yentür. The namesake brand features such items as towels, woven Egyptian cotton bed linens, quilts, limited-edition fabrics and baby products.

Haremlique Istanbul is located on the third floor of the open-air shopping center. The Bal Harbour location also offers Haremlique à la Mer, a sub-brand for loungewear, beachwear and homeware. Geared for travelers, the assortment includes kaftans, tunics, shirt dresses, pareos and kimonos. There are other seaside sundries like hats, travel and beach bags, peshtemals, footwear, accessories and beach towels.

Through the end of this year Hedonique expects to generate $1.2 million in retail volume in the Bal Harbour store that is near the James Perse Home store. The Turkish company has about six stores worldwide and aims to open boutiques in New York and Paris next year, Koc said.

Having done “very well” selling some kaftans through a small signature outpost in the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club in nearby Surfside, the company decided that Bal Harbour would be a prime location to expand, build upon its existing local business and introduce the brand to visitors from South America, she said.

About 20 percent of the floor space in the Bal Harbour store houses the Haremlique à la Mer designs. Florida shoppers will find two styles of kaftans that are solely offered Stateside. Kaftans and tunics range in price from $250 to $500, jewelry is $250 to $1,000, clutches are $300 to $900, and beach bags are $300 to $450. The label also has cashmere robes retailing from $700 to $1,000.

Looking ahead, plans are underway to offer more vacation-friendly apparel styles, including a wider assortment of robes and jackets this winter. Retail prices for the outerwear are between $750 and $2,000, with the higher-end featuring elaborate embroidery. “What makes our brand different is the designs that we do. Everything is done internally. We have our own design team. We are very influenced by the rich history that comes from these lands,” Koç said. “There is a whole variety of different cultures that we are inspired by. That is the biggest strengths that we have. That can be seen in our designs.”