Harrods Teams With Labelhood for Year of the Rabbit Pop-up

The giant Yayoi Kusama as part of Louis Vuitton’s Harrods takeover is not the only thing to check out at the store this weekend.

To celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, Harrods will reveal a pop-up from Friday to Feb. 5 in collaboration with Labelhood, the leading Shanghai-based, Chinese designer-focused multibrand retailer and emerging-talent support platform.

The partnership started in 2019 when Harrods began to host its incubation program Hive in Shanghai.

For Labelhood, the tradition of launching the Chinese New Year campaign called Family Portrait Studio to capture the joy of family reunions during the festive period, while promoting pieces from promising local talents, started in 2020.

The Harrods pop-up will bring the Family Portrait Studio experience to the U.K. for the first time via a photo booth, as well as a curated selection of pieces from Labelhood and emerging Chinese brands including The Flocks, M Essential, Ruohan, Soft Mountains and Nan Knits.

An illustration of Labelhood Chinese New Year pop-up inside Harrods.

Sarah Myler, director of international business development and communications at Harrods, said the pop-up with Labelhood is the British upmarket retailer’s biggest local celebration for Chinese New Year to date.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have been focussing our efforts on nurturing the ever-evolving cultural landscape in Shanghai, entertaining our loyal clients in the market and maintaining our relationships with our wider Chinese community. Therefore, this pop-up is a milestone to be able to bring Labelhood and a selection of their rising designers to all our customers in the U.K., some for the very first time and hopefully just the start,” Myler said.

Tasha Liu, founder of Labelhood, added that the friendly gesture of Harrods paying tribute to Chinese culture and design “highly aligned with our vision, and is exactly why we decided to land our first overseas pop-up of the Labelhood Family Portrait project here.”

In addition to the pop-up, Harrods is also offering a Chinese New Year-themed afternoon tea inspired by the Year of the Rabbit until Easter on the fifth floor of the Knightsbridge store with a specially curated menu and festive decor.

In 2021, Harrods and Labelhood collaborated on a pop-up that celebrates Chinese fashion design, featuring pieces from Chen Peng, the inaugural winner of the Yu Prize, for which Harrods serves as a strategic partner, as well as pieces from Shushu/Tong, Ruohan, and WMWM, provided by Labelhood.