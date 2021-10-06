Harrods Amps Up Rare Sneakers Offerings With The Edit LDN

LONDON — British online limited-edition sneaker consignment specialist The Edit LDN has opened its first physical store in Harrods.

Its 2,000-square-foot space offers Harrods shoppers a wide range of hard-to-find items from brands like Yeezy, Jordan, Off-White and Supreme collaborations.

Simon Longland, head of men’s wear at Harrods, said working with The Edit LDN is a part of ongoing strategy to “transform the men’s wear experience at Harrods and embrace the most important and desirable trends on the market.”

“Bringing The Edit LDN’s industry expertise to Harrods ensures that our customers have access to the latest and most exclusive styles on the market through a service level [that] is unmistakably Harrods,” he added.

Moses Rashid, founder and chief executive officer of The Edit LDN, called being the first sneaker reseller in Harrods a milestone for the company.

“It’s great to see such a global megabrand engaging with the sneaker market, moreover, that we’re the catalyst to make that happen,” he said, adding that the resellers’ loyal customers now include avid sneaker fans, TV and film celebrities, professional footballers and royal families around the world since it was launched 18 months ago.

Looking ahead, Rashid added: “This is a marketplace worth $6 billion a year globally and will grow five times by 2030. The demand for sneakers is growing every day and we are at the heart of servicing this trend.…We are in hyper-growth and headed in the right trajectory as we scale the business globally. Our ongoing funding round will enable us to move faster and achieve our goals.”