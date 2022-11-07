×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

CFDA: Supporting the Next Generation of Fashion Designers With Scholarships and Mentorship

Fashion

Honoring the Legacy of Virgil Abloh

Eye

Inside the 11th Annual Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in London

The space is meant to create an "immersive" experience and evoke designer Simon Porte Jacquemus’ native Provençe.

Inside the new Jacquemus space at Harvey Nichols in London.
Inside the new Jacquemus space at Harvey Nichols in London. Courtesy image.

LONDON Simon Porte Jacquemus has acquired a taste for physical retail, and he’s coming back for more.

After opening a temporary boutique on Avenue Montaigne in Paris and a series of bright pink pop-ups in Europe, the designer has collaborated with Harvey Nichols on a unique shop-in-shop concept.

Designed by OMA/AMO, the architecture and design practice that has created fashion show sets for brands including Prada and flagships for Off-White, among others, the new Jacquemus space was inspired by the designer’s native Provençe.

The permanent shop launched on Monday with the brand’s fall 2022 collection, “Le Papier.” It replaces the former, smaller Jacquemus shop-in-shop at the Knightsbridge store.

Related Galleries

The space is meant to create an immersive experience and showcases womenswear, menswear and accessories.

Ellen van Loon, partner at OMA, said: “We wanted to capture the atmosphere of Provençe through the materiality of the space, which led us to approach the design in a different way altogether. Instead of working with form and deciding on the materials afterward, we chose the materials at the outset, and let them guide the shape of the space.”

The inside of the new 900 square foot Jacquemus space at Harvey Nichols Knigtsbridge.

Two years ago Harvey Nichols launched the first Jacquemus shop-in-shop in the U.K. This latest concept extends to 900 square feet, making it the largest retail space for the label in London.

Laura Larbalestier, Harvey Nichols’ fashion director, said the store wanted to give Jacquemus “the freedom to push boundaries and create a universe on the first floor of our Knightsbridge store, which will encompass all categories of the collection.”

“Fashion at Harvey Nichols is about supporting and developing the future of fashion and luxury. Simon’s innate storytelling ability and his dedication to defining the future of design, is key to this evolution,” she said.

The store said it views the Jacquemus space “as a new stage in the evolution of our first floor.”

While the house of Jacquemus is well-known for its digital savvy and love of Instagram, it has been putting a sharper focus on physical retail of late.

Its temporary boutique on Avenue Montaigne in Paris was Instagrammable from the moment it opened thanks to a giant popcorn machine that invites customers to serve themselves via an arcade-style claw.

The French fashion house doubled its sales in 2021 and is on track to do the same in 2022.

Winner of this year’s WWD Honor for Best-Performing Fashion Company, Small Cap, the brand has a medium-term ambition of reaching 500 million euros in revenues by 2025, said chief executive officer Bastien Daguzan.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

Hot Summer Bags

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in Knightsbridge

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad