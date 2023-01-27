×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: January 27, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Confident on Chinese Recovery

Business

At Retail, Pink Slips Start to Surface

Business

Andrea Guerra Kicks Off New Prada Group Phase

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

The move is unlikely to have a major impact on sales and is in line with the decisions of other luxury retailers and high-end brands.

The Knightsbridge Harvey Nichols store.
The Knightsbridge Harvey Nichols store. Image Courtesy of Harvey Nichols

LONDON — Harvey Nichols has become the latest luxury name to say “no” to fur, vowing to go pelt-free by the end of 2023.

The U.K. retailer is the latest in a long list of luxury names to reject fur and the decision is unlikely to dent sales.

Harvey Nichols sells very little fur and most of it features as trim on parkas by brands that have already started phasing it out.

The store’s most expensive fur item is a Yves Salomon black mink coat priced at 7,185 pounds. Even that brand has begun looking for alternatives to fur. Two years ago it transformed its secondary line Meteo into an entirely fur-free collection. The French furrier has used natural materials, such as shearling and woven wool, for the collection.

Related Galleries

The rest of the fur on the Harvey Nichols shop floor comes as the trim on coats by Moose Knuckles, Canada Goose and Moncler, all of which have already phased out fur or are in the process of doing so.

On Friday, Harvey Nichols said it was “committed to sustainable and responsible practice” across all areas of the business, “and ethical trading is an important part of this program.” 

The company said it made the decision as part of an ongoing review of its practices and continued sustainability initiatives and “will phase out the sale of fur or fur-trimmed products both online and in stores, to be completely fur-free by the end of 2023.”

The retailer said that this year, as it begins eliminating fur, it will continue to require any brand using fur to adhere to the Animal Sourcing Principles as set out by the Responsible Luxury Initiative.

The International Fur Federation said in a statement to WWD that Harvey Nichols’ decision to eliminate fur “will diminish the choice that it will be able to offer to their customers, particularly for environmentally sustainable materials. 

“The fur sector had regular contact and meetings with the senior management team within Harvey Nichols. Throughout, they fully recognised and supported the steps taken by the industry around welfare and certification. It is disappointing that they were, however, unduly influenced by the ongoing campaign in the U.K. run by a small number of animal rights activists attacking fur. We would urge them to reconsider this decision so they are able to meet the demand for natural fur that remains strong in the U.K.”  

Harvey Nichols follows retailers including Selfridges, Mytheresa, Neiman Marcus and a slew of brands including Burberry and Gucci on the no-fur path.

Pressure from activists, and the general public, about sustainability, animal welfare practices and the environmental impact of farming and producing pelts for fashion have forced many companies to reevaluate their approach to fur.

The industry, and the perception of fur, was dealt a hammer blow during the pandemic after a mutation of the COVID-19 virus was detected in Denmark’s mink farms. Farmers were forced to cull the country’s entire mink population resulting in the closure of major fur businesses, including the world’s largest auction house, Kopenhagen Fur. The cull stirred huge controversy both within Denmark and outside as some questioned whether killing the entire mink population was excessive.

At the same time, textile manufacturers have been working to produce synthetic, sustainable and biodegradable fur fibers. Most fake fur currently is made of plastic, which is not biodegradable.

Stella McCartney, a longtime animal rights activist, has said her aim is to work with fur that is made exclusively from recycled or natural raw materials. Her brand is currently working with a new plant-based material called Koba, which it has been codeveloping with DuPont and its faux fur suppliers.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Harvey Nichols Vows to Eliminate All Fur by End of 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad