The Hudson’s Bay Co. has promoted Scott Ross from senior vice president, omnichannel, to chief technology officer, succeeding Stephen Gold, who is retiring on Aug. 1.

In its announcement Thursday, HBC indicated that Ross has more than 20 years; experience in retail technology, including leading tech teams across the U.S., Canada and India. In his new role, he will lead the digital and information technology strategies for HBC, including its wholly owned portfolio companies: HBC Properties and Investments and Hudson’s Bay, as well as SFA and O5, the entities that operate the physical locations for Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off 5th, respectively.

“With Scott’s leadership, deep expertise and knowledge of our business, he will be instrumental in leading our technology strategy,” said Richard Baker, HBC’s governor, executive chairman and chief executive officer. “Since joining HBC, he has played a pivotal role in our portfolio companies’ digital transformation.”

Ross was senior vice president, omnichannel since joining the company in January 2019. He led website and mobile application migration for Saks Fifth Avenue, Hudson’s Bay and Saks Off 5th, as well as three global contact centers. HBC credited Ross’s efforts for enabling double-digit growth for all digital channels while increasing profitability. Ross also oversaw application development for Saks Fifth Avenue, Hudson’s Bay and Saks Off 5th

Prior to joining HBC, Ross was senior vice president, omnichannel technology at Lowe’s Companies Inc. Earlier, he held technology roles at L.L. Bean. He currently serves on the Digital Transformation Committee for the City of Toronto.

“Delivering an exceptional experience for our customers and associates is more important than ever in today’s technology-driven world,” Ross said in a statement.

Baker credited Gold for helping to fuel “strong online growth for our retail portfolio companies while leading through significant change.”