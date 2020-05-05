Nordstrom Inc., re-examining its store fleet in the context of the coronavirus and its longterm impact on retailing, is planning to permanently close at least 15 to 20 of its full-line department stores this year, sources told WWD.

Nordstrom operates 116 full-line stores in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

There are also reports that Nordstrom triggered a round of layoffs this week, though the extent of those could not be learned. Some merchants were said to be affected.

“They’re going to be announcing a re-structuring,” said one retail source familiar with the Nordstrom business.

For its superior service, quality of merchandise, upscale shopping environments and relative stability in the challenging retail landscape, Nordstrom is considered the nation’s sturdiest fashion department store. In terms of price and merchandise, it straddles Saks Fifth Avenue and Macy’s. Nevertheless, eliminating roughly 20 percent of its department store fleet underscores how much COVID-19 has hurt retailing and the economy.

The source said that the retailer has been in discussions with landlords and in many cases is also seeking to amend lease terms, including seeing to have rents based on percent of sales, which would give the retailer greater financial protection.

Nordstrom temporarily closed all of its stores, including Nordstrom full-line department stores, Nordstrom Rack, Trunk Club clubhouses and Jeffrey in the U.S. and Canada on March 17 and has yet to announce any reopenings.

The department stores slated to close would just never re-open.

In addition to operating department stores, Nordstrom operates 247 Nordstrom Rack off-price stores; three Jeffrey high-end boutiques; two clearance stores; six Trunk Club clubhouses, and five Nordstrom Local service hubs. The company also operates the Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com websites.

As previously reported, Nordstrom has already taken dramatic steps to strengthen provide additional liquidity and financial flexibility in response to uncertainties created by the coronavirus. Among the measures taken, Nordstrom amended its $800 million revolving line of credit, closed on its 8.75 percent secured debt offering of $600 million, cut more than $500 million in operating expenses, capital expenditures and working capital, and has been realigning inventory levels.

The Seattle-based retailer also suspended quarterly cash dividends and share repurchases.