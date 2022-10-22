×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Balenciaga Severs Ties With Ye

Accessories

Cartier Reopens Historic Rue de la Paix Flagship

Fashion

Fashion Collabs Create Viral Moments for McDonald’s

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York’s Madison Avenue

The seven-story, 45,000-square-foot store is on 63rd Street and replaces two smaller units in the neighborhood.

Inside the new Hermes flagship on Madison Avenue in New York City.
Inside the new Hermès flagship on Madison Avenue in New York City. George Chinsee/WWD

Hermès delivered a clear message about the viability of physical retail stores with the September opening of its long-awaited, massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

After more than eight years of planning, the French fashion house opened the doors to a seven-story, 45,000-square-foot monument to luxury at 706 Madison Avenue at 63rd Street. From the outdoor gardens and the cavalier on horseback on the roof to the expansive assortment that includes everything from saddles and dog beds to leather goods, diamond watches, rolling suitcases and ready-to-wear and accessories for men and women, the store joins the Ginza in Tokyo as the largest in the company’s 300-plus-unit fleet.

Related Galleries

Four of the floors, or some 20,250 square feet, are devoted to selling space and a fifth is dedicated exclusively to repairs of Hermès products as well as artisan studios. The two lower levels are offices and stockrooms.

“There is no better tribute to retail,” says Florian Craen, executive vice president of sales and distribution at Hermès International. “Not only does it offer room for all our métiers, but it also offers the opportunity for enchanted discoveries and a place to smile.”

The store encompasses three buildings, one a former bank built in the Federalist style that dates to 1921 and two adjacent town houses that create an L-shape around the bank. It was designed by the Parisian architectural firm RDAI that was founded by Rena Dumas, the wife of the former chief executive officer of Hermès, and replaces two smaller Hermès stores — one for menswear and the other for women’s — that have now been closed.

Inside the new Hermes flagship on Madison Avenue in New York City.
The new Hermès flagship on Madison Avenue in New York City. George Chinsee/WWD

One entrance is dedicated to the men’s store, which has seen the biggest change, expanding from around 3,000 square feet to more than 6,000 square feet over two floors.

“We’re really excited about bringing men’s and women’s together again; they’ve been separate since 2010,” says Robert Chavez, president and CEO of Hermès USA. “That’s going to be a dynamic change for us. The other thing that is new for us are these multi-product displays so people get a feeling for the extent of the offering that we have.”

In the men’s department, that includes neckwear, shirts, accessories and fragrances in addition to apparel.

The other entrance offers a preview of some of the highlights from each of the brand’s métiers, or departments, with scarves, jewelry, apparel, leather goods and beauty products all being offered. The main floor also features fragrances and makeup stations.

In addition to the products, the newly created repair department on the fifth floor is now the main repair site in the U.S., and there is a concierge, VIP rooms in each department as well as bars on each floor.

Throughout the store are more than 150 paintings and pieces of art, including a child’s hansom cab from 1830s London on the main floor that pays tribute to both Hermès’ heritage as well as New York City cabs.

Some of the features of the former bank building were retained, including a plaque at the rear of the main floor dedicated to the founders of the Bank of New York, including Alexander Hamilton; the original staircase; the grillwork from the former entry to the safe deposit box area, and an antique clock that is still on the wall set to 7:06.

“It’s part of American history,” Craen says.

The back of the men’s department also showcases some of the brand’s creative offerings such as bicycles, roller skates, skateboards, boxing gloves, dog tents and other novelty items. A selection of saddles is on display here too.

“That’s where we came from,” Craen says, adding that Hermès continues to provide equipment for the best riders in the world.

The second floor is a “men’s universe,” Craen says, showcasing ready-to-wear and footwear along with watches, gloves, bags, fragrances and a made-to-measure salon where customers can create their own suits, shirts, knitwear and other products.

Upon climbing the Portugese limestone staircase to the second floor adjacent to the men’s store is the home area with its assortment of dishes, blankets and furniture.

The third floor is home to a large fine jewelry and watch department. “We’re able to showcase fine jewelry like never before,” Craen says. There is also a large women’s accessories area for gloves, belts, hats and other products as well as the ready-to-wear. “No other Hermès store can present such a diversity of offering.”

The fourth floor is dedicated to leather goods and has a giant glass-fiber bas-relief wall designed from ink drawings by French artist Francois Houtin that feature American trees. A large skylight brings sun and light to the floor. The piece de resistance is a Miranda Brooks-designed roof garden that will be used to host special events and will also be open to clients.

Throughout the store are several seating areas where customers are invited to sit and relax. “We love to see our customers spending time here,” Craen says. “The only reason for a store to exist today is to offer special moments that the digital world cannot offer.”

Craen says one of the primary reasons for selecting this location was not only its size but also the “characteristic of the building itself,” with its many windows that allow the light to flow in.

“It’s a very New York feeling that makes it feel more like an apartment.”

Inside the new Hermes flagship on Madison Avenue in New York City.
Inside the new Hermès flagship on Madison Avenue in New York City. George Chinsee/WWD

There are 32 stores in the U.S., Chavez says, which means there is “enormous potential to grow.” Some of the most recent additions include the 7,600-square-foot Austin, Texas, store that is not located in a luxury mall, but on South Congress Avenue, with its lively music and restaurant scene. “It’s a little bit of a renegade, but the response has been phenomenal.”

Other small stores are slated to open in Princeton’s Palmer Square, he said, as well as Aspen, Colorado, and Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York.

Craen says that while retail may be garnering the most attention of late, Hermès remains first and foremost a manufacturing company. As a result, it will continue to explore additional products and categories.

“There’s a constant flow of new product coming up so there will be a lot of extension of existing categories for sure in the future,” he says.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Hot Summer Bags

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York's Madison Avenue

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad