Hermès is showing its confidence in the Las Vegas market with the opening of a significantly larger retail store at the Wynn Plaza Shops.

The 4,715-square-foot shop in the new retail wing of the resort on the Las Vegas Strip is more than twice the size of the former store in that hotel complex.

The overall design of the shop is inspired by the desert landscape of Las Vegas, and includes a copper-toned mesh screen on the facade of both the upper and lower levels to filter and disperse incoming ambient light. Inside, a pale, custom-designed terrazzo floor was created from natural glass and glints of gold foil. Its location on the upper floor of the Plaza Shops allowed the two-story boutique to include a skylight cupola.

The lower level offers open spaces for silk and fashion jewelry, along with an area for leather goods and equestrian equipment. There is also a VIP salon created from cherry wood paneling and silk jacquard wall coverings. On the other side is an expanded space for homewares, furniture and lighting as well as perfumes and beauty products. Throughout the floor, hand-tufted and looped carpet in the desert colors of reds, russets and ochers serve to demarcate the different areas.

On the upper level, women’s ready-to-wear and a large shoe salon are located in the center along with a second VIP salon, this one lined in copper tweed and dedicated to women’s wear clients. A men’s ready-to-wear space along with fine jewelry and watches are also located on the second floor. Cork wall covering with flecks of gold are used here along with leather furniture in caramel, cognac and warm beige.

The shop was designed by the Parisian architecture agency RDAI to mimic the Valley of Fire, a red Aztec sandstone park on the outskirts of the city.

Hermès opened its first store in Vegas 25 years ago, at the Bellagio, followed by the first iteration of Wynn Plaza, and the Shops at Crystals. Overall, the French company operates 311 stores in 45 countries.