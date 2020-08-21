Hermès is showing its commitment to the Denver market by reopening its store in that city in a new, larger space in the tony Cherry Creek Shopping Center today.

The 3,445-square-foot space on the top floor of the mall is designed to mimic the natural beauty of Colorado combined with the spirit of its home country of France. A key ingredient of the store’s façade and interior design is the use of Ceppo di Gre, a conglomerate material that naturally fuses together rocks, minerals and crystals in a delicate stone matrix. It is pale gray in tone and captures and reflects light.

The interior of the single-story, rectangular space is designed to look like a contemporary mountain cabin with the use of natural materials such as lambswool felt and pale oak. There are 16 areas, arranged consecutively, with each opening onto the next.

The store’s entrance features a wooden drop ceiling intended to demarcate areas for women’s silk and leather goods. To the left of the entrance are jewelry and watches, whose walls and ceiling feature bolts of untreated natural lambswool felt held in place by small baguettes of bronze. This is followed by the home area, with a new dedicated space for furniture, along with men’s ready-to-wear, silk and shoes.

To the right of the entrance are spaces for fragrance, beauty and fashion jewelry. That leads into a salon for women’s rtw and shoes. At the rear of the store is the equestrian department with a small fireplace that also employs Ceppo di Gre.

“We are thrilled to open our new Denver boutique in this dynamic destination. Hermès continues to anticipate the comfort and convenience of our clients with an environment that befits this beautiful city,” said Robert Chavez, president and chief executive officer of Hermès U.S.A.

The company’s former store was a 1,900-square-foot stand-alone location at 105 Fillmore Street in the Shops at NorthCreek that opened in 2009. All told, the family-owned luxury brand operates 311 stores in 45 countries.