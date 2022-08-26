Hermès Headed to Arizona

Hermès will open its first store in Arizona at the Scottsdale Fashion Square, though not for another two years.

Macerich, one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of retail and mixed-use properties, indicated that Hermès will open an 11,000-square-foot store in the south wing of the center, in summer 2024. Hermès confirmed the opening. The luxury brand is also opening a flagship on Madison Avenue in Manhattan on Sept. 29 this year.

“Hermès is an iconic brand that is synonymous with quality and classic style, along with a distinctive personality that beautifully complements the curated collection of luxury stores and experiences at Scottsdale Fashion Square,” said Michael Guerin, executive vice president of leasing, at Macerich. He said Scottsdale Fashion Square represents “the heart of luxury in Arizona.”

The 1.9 million-square-foot center boasts a long list of luxury tenants including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Neiman Marcus, Brunello Cucinelli and Bottega Veneta, though within its range of more than 240 shops and restaurants there also are more moderate-priced stores such as Levi’s, H&M, Dillard’s and Macy’s. Adding Hermès to the roster could help attract additional luxury tenants to the center.

Hermès has more than 300 stores in 45 countries. The group employs almost 17,600 people worldwide, including nearly 11,000 in France, among whom more than 6,000 are craftsmen. Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation family member, has been Hermès chief executive officer since 2013.

Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C., corridor. Macerich owns 48 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers.