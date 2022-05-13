Highsnobiety Gatezero Lands at Copenhagen Airport

As global travel returns to normal operation, Highsnobiety on Friday opened its first permanent Gatezero store at Copenhagen Airport’s Luxury Hall.

Highsnobiety Gatezero is the media brand’s multibrand concept store that offers luxury fashion labels such as Gucci, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela and JW Anderson and introduces labels like Acne Studios, Comme des Garçons and Highsnobiety branded products to travel retail.

The brand first introduced Gatezero at Zurich Airport in November 2021 and, following that store’s success, this month entered a joint venture with airport retail leader Heinemann to scale the concept internationally.

“Gatezero represents a paradigm shift in the travel retail offering,” said Victor Chan, managing director of Gatezero, in a statement. “Our aim is to capture the hearts and minds of passengers who are currently ‘walking past our walk-through shops.’ We are delivering on this promise through unique in-store experiences, a differentiated digital reach, and a never-before-seen assortment in an airport context.”

Highsnobiety identified that 95 percent of its audience plan to travel within the next six months, but only 3 percent plan to spend at an airport. The media brand also shared that Gen Z and Gen Y consumers are expected to make up 50 percent of travelers by 2025, and see an opportunity with Gatezero to shake up airport retail.

“With Highsnobiety Gatezero, we hope to speak to young cultural pioneers combining Highsnobiety’s digital reach with a cutting-edge retail experience. We always ask ourselves: How can we create a destination experience worth taking an earlier train to the airport to shop there?” said Simon Weisskopf, co-managing director of Gatezero and vice president of business development at Highsnobiety. “We believe speaking to the style-led consumer Copenhagen is known for through our digital channels and offering a retail experience rivaling that of the world’s top multibrand stores will allow us to create this kind of dynamic with our audience.”

The permanent Gatezero store follows the launch of the Highsnobiety Sports flagship pop-up store in Los Angeles with physical activations for running, cycling, swimming, climbing and hiking. Highsnobiety also produced apparel, swimwear and accessories for the Sports launch and partnered with Jack Wolfskin, Merrell, Satisfy, Wilson, UCLA, Market, Speedo and Gramicci, among others, on the project.