March 17, 2020

PARIS — H&M is the latest name to join the growing list of shuttered stores due to coronavirus concerns.

On March 17, the group announced the temporary closure of all stores in Germany, currently at 460, in compliance with decisions made by the German authorities. These closures will be effective from March 18, with no stated reopening date.

