LONDON — Alongside plans to shut all eight H&M stores in Italy, Hennes & Mauritz AB is expanding its Arket brand beyond Europe and launching an online store on China’s Tmall this fall.

Pernilla Wohlfahrt, managing director of Arket, said the brand already has a strong following in China and looks forward to developing an even closer relationship to the creative communities there.

“Partnering with Tmall is a fantastic opportunity for us to meet new customers, and we’re excited to build a store experience that brings together all the different aspects of our brand in a new way,” she said.

Positioned as an upscale fashion market, the Stockholm label offers a range of essentials for men, women and children, spanning ready-to-wear and accessories.

It comes with a higher price point than H&M and is more in line with the retailer’s Cos brand.

“Tmall is proud to welcome Arket and to be able to present the brand to a new world of customers,” said Weixiong Hu, vice-president of Alibaba Group and general manager of Tmall’s apparel fashion business unit.

“Arket has established itself as a destination for more sustainable fashion and gained recognition throughout Europe for its typically Nordic designs.”

The online store will offer a select number of items to test the waters, and the brand has plans to open physical stores in China next year.

Hennes & Mauritz AB entered China in 2007, opening an H&M flagship store on Huaihai Road in Shanghai. It is now the seventh-largest market for the company and runs 518 stores including H&M, Monki and COS in 147 Chinese cities as of Q1 2020, while its sister retail brand, & Other Stories, has an online store on Tmall.