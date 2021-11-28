Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Virgil Abloh Dies of Cancer at 41

Business

Shoppers Back in Stores for Black Friday; Retailers on Track for Holiday

Eye

EXCLUSIVE: Bulgari’s New Hotel Brings a Touch of La Dolce Vita to Paris

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Austin, Texas, is a special city but this weekend the retail scene there reflected a lot of what is occurring around the country this holiday season.

Holiday 2021: An Expert View
David Ritter

David Ritter, managing director of the Alvarez & Marsal consumer and retail group, spent several hours Saturday and early Sunday morning observing activities at stores of all types in the Austin, Texas, area.

His observations, listed below, to a great extent mirror those made over the weekend by other retail consultants, researchers and retailers themselves. 

He said the weather “clearly had an impact on shopping in Texas Saturday. In a dreary and cold rain, traffic, in general, was less than you would have expected for the holiday weekend. Big-box retailers like Walmart and Target did seem to have more traffic than smaller-box and specialty retailers. Across retail formats, there did seem to be a lot of buzz and activity in the curbside pickup/buy online, pick up in store areas — customers were clearly looking to multichannel functionality. Sunday morning was a different story with traffic up across the board. It appeared heavily impacted by weather, but Sunday had a different vibe and excitement level across the board — customers generally seemed excited to shop across retail formats.”   

Related Galleries

After speaking with shoppers, he felt “a general sense of frugality. Generally, the intention of their trip was to get the essential gifts they needed for others while doing a bit of treasure hunting for themselves along the way.”

He expects Cyber Monday to be big this year. “Two major factors contribute to this — first, the general sense of frugality I got from shoppers leads me to believe that bargain hunting will be a major motivating factor for families looking to get more with a tighter budget and secondly, there were quiet rumblings regarding news of the Omicron variant and people beginning to speculate about further lockdowns and a generally more cautious attitude about in-store shopping.”

Ritter concluded his retail excursion believing inventory positions looked significantly better than expected. “In speaking with customers, I would say expectations were very low and there was a sense that stores were in better shape than predicted. There were certain categories that seemed in worse shape than others — electronics, pet and apparel all had significant out-of-stocks in select stores. One interesting note — in many of the stores I visited, staff indicated that all product had been pushed to the floor in a ‘get it, while we have it’ approach that could hint at impending issues later in the holiday season.”

He sensed people shopping “pragmatically” for lots of comfortable work-from-home apparel, the best deals in electronics, and for health-related categories like digital sporting goods accessories and wellness products. 

Big-box national retailers seemed to be the only format with appropriate staffing levels,” Ritter noted. “Across specialty retail, staffing levels seemed incredibly light, staff seemed stretched, and there were signs up everywhere seeking job applicants. While the stores I visited seemed to be holding it together and mostly maintaining customer experience expectations, the staff was clearly under pressure, which could further exacerbate ‘The Great Resignation’ later in the holiday season.”

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Holiday 2021: An Expert View

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad