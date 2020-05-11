Holt Renfrew, the Canadian luxury chain, will reopen its store in Calgary on Thursday, which will be followed by the reopening of the Vancouver flagship and Holt Renfrew Ogilvy in Montreal later this month, pending provincial government updates.

The Toronto-based retailer also indicated Monday all the health precautions being undertaken against COVID-19. Prior to each reopening, stores will undergo a deep cleaning of all front- and back-of-house areas.

Increased daily sanitizing will occur throughout the day in all high-touch areas including pay stations, all conveyance, railings, door handles, washrooms, fitting rooms, and more, after each use. Additional porter staffing will be hired and employees will be trained on the new health and safety efforts and policies.

Among the measures being undertaken:

• Hand sanitization stations will be available throughout the stores, including all entry points.

• All store team members will wear disposable gloves and masks while in the stores, and disposable gloves and masks will be made available for all customers who wish to receive them.

• All beauty services will adapt to be touchless, and, for the foreseeable future, Holt Renfrew store associates will not be able to accept cash payments.

• In alignment with government regulations, Holt Renfrew will implement physical distancing measures throughout the store to allow for safe in-store circulation.

• All stores will operate with reduced hours once reopened.

• Pending the architecture of the respective building, entrances will be limited and there will be greeters and stanchions to welcome a controlled number of guests.

• There will be “clear” signage indicating a minimum of two meters’ physical distance which will include all front-of-house areas including fitting rooms, payment desks, escalators, elevators, and more.

• Elevators will be restricted to use by those who require them for assistance purposes only.

• All employees will be educated and reminded daily on all in-store circulation measures which includes all back-of-house areas.

Holt will also provide curbside pickups at valet stations and is continuing its Holts by Appointment service where customers can call the concierge to book a time with an associate before coming into the store. Additionally, a sales floor widget will enable customers to connect with associates for virtual assistance or to set up a one-on-one appointment in-store. Holt is also extending its return policy.