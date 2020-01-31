By  on January 31, 2020

TORONTO — London-based architect Alex Cochrane has always had a soft spot in his heart for Holt Renfrew’s café nestled inside its famed Bloor Street flagship.

“Fourteen years ago, I came to Toronto to ask my future father-in-law for his daughter’s hand in marriage,” said Cochrane.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers