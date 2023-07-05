Holt Renfrew Hooks Into Beyoncé’s Concert Tour

Canada’s Holt Renfrew, tying into Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour,” has installed a “Renaissance Flagship” at its own flagship in Toronto.

Holt executives called the Renaissance Flagship an “immersive” experience celebrating the fashion of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour and album. The format was created by Parkwood Entertainment, the film and production company, record label and management firm founded by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter in 2010.

“At Holts, we stand behind empowering self-expression and igniting positive change and we truly believe that the Renaissance Flagship is an incomparable illustration of this spirit,” Sebastian Picardo, president and chief executive officer of Holt Renfrew, said in a statement.

The set-up features a 21-piece memorabilia edit of apparel and accessories, priced $25 to $325 (all figures are in Canadian dollars). Among the items are a “We Shut This City Down” T-shirt, a “Green Screen Horse” long-sleeve T-shirt, a “Summer Renaissance” hoodie and a “Renaissance Cowboy” hat.

Also on display are pieces from the Renaissance Couture collection codesigned by Beyoncé and Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing, as well as four limited-edition fashion items — two oversize T-shirts, a dropped-shoulder hoodie and a giant tote, priced $200 to $600 — that draw inspiration from the couture. In addition, there is an 80-page art book with imagery that helped inspire the concert tour.

The Renaissance Flagship, launched Tuesday, occupies 5,000 square feet on the third floor of Holt’s 50 Bloor Street flagship, and will be up until Monday. The timing of the exhibit corresponds with Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert being held Saturday and Sunday at Rogers Centre in Toronto. In Canada, the concert will also be held in Vancouver on Sept. 11.

The Renaissance World Tour is the ninth concert tour by Beyoncé to support of her seventh studio album, “Renaissance.” The tour began in May in Stockholm. The official merchandise partner for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is Amazon Music.