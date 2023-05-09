×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Creating an Epicenter of Luxury in Washington, D.C.

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger, Lewis Hamilton Host Miami Grand Prix Party With GQ

Pop Culture

Princess Diana Necklace and Earrings Go Up for Auction

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Revolutionizing Retail

At the Shoptalk Europe retail conference, Microsoft's Shish Shridhar tells WWD why the technology is here to stay despite concerns about ethics and data protection.

Shish Shridhar
Shish Shridhar Courtesy of Microsoft

BARCELONA, Spain — With generative AI at the heart of every conversation, Microsoft’s stand was among the buzziest on the opening day of the Shoptalk Europe retail conference in Barcelona on Tuesday.

Attendees thronged around executives including Shish Shridhar, worldwide lead for retail with Microsoft for Startups. Shridhar has more than 15 years of experience working with top retailers to help solve business challenges using AI, machine learning and emerging technologies. 

At a time when the potential for generative AI to revolutionize working habits is generating equal parts horror and fascination, he was predictably upbeat about the impact of the technology

Related Galleries

Through its Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, the tech giant helps business-to-business start-ups to scale with in-house services including its Azure cloud computing platform. Through its partners, it also offers fundraising support and access to GPT-3, the neural network machine learning model developed by OpenAI that uses deep learning to produce human-like text. 

In an interview with WWD, Shridhar talked about some of the start-ups he’s working with in fields as diverse as fashion design, sorting systems and store design, and why — despite concerns about ethics and data protection — he believes generative AI is here to stay. 

WWD: So the buzzword at this conference is obviously AI. What is Microsoft presenting?

Shish Shridhar: We have a bunch of AI-based solutions, though the big one is generative AI. It’s the one that’s taken all of the attention. 

One of them is a company called Fashionable, and they’re using generative AI for creating new designs. So they’ve been in a space where designers are trying to create new designs, they’re looking at lots of signals: what is trending, what colors, what designs, and all of that, and the AI model actually looks at all the data signals, trying to figure out what is happening out there for different demographics, looking at social media, and then creating these new designs for brands. 

The other ones are, I would say, more operational. For example, there’s a company here called Unbox Robotics. Unbox Robotics is more about using robots and AI to do sorting for shipping, so they’ll kind of do the efficient sorting, but it’s all completely automated. 

Yet another one is for planograms in the stores. So there is a company called Omnistream that is here with us, that is using AI for efficiently setting up the layout for a store using all kinds of data. 

And yet another one is a company called Pecan. What they do is, they address the challenge of the shortage of data scientists, so they’re using no-code bots, or enabling this as prebuilt templates, so you can do things like determining churn, predicting sales.

WWD: One attendee pointed out that procurement processes in companies are quite slow, but with these types of solutions, retailers do need to move faster, because there will be a first-mover advantage. Do you think that’s the right way to look at it?

S.S.: Absolutely, and a lot of the AI capabilities are actually enabling them to move a lot faster as well, get the insights from all the processes and reduce the process overload that many of them have. One interesting company that I’m working with is called eSilo. They’ll take all of these documents and contracts from the suppliers and vendors and all of that, and then analyze everything so you don’t have to read all the contracts. It will optimize all the contracts and look at, are there bottlenecks? Are there overlaps with some of the work you’re doing with different vendors? And it will consolidate everything. So absolutely, yes, and AI is enabling, making all those things more efficient, cutting down the processes in a big way as well.

WWD: Do you think ethical issues are going to be a significant barrier to retailers adopting some of these technologies?

S.S.: There will be some barriers when they’re trying to understand the implications, because right now, I think a lot of them are holding off, making sure they understand the implications of the AI models and whether they’re putting in compliance and guardrails around those things. So if there is a slowness in adoption, it was mainly in retailers saying, we understand the value they bring, but at the same time, we want to do the due diligence and ensuring that there are guardrails, and that we understand it. So there is concern, for sure.

WWD: In terms of data ownership, if a retailer has a chatbot powered by ChatGPT, how do they ensure that their customers’ data remains private and contained?

S.S.: So, by design, the ChatGPT models can be set up where you can have your private databases chained to it with none of that data leaking over. But then at the same time, it is important that internally there are experts doing the audits to make sure that the systems are set up in a way that that private data isn’t leaking over, and is being used in a way that the personal and confidential data is not being put directly into ChatGPT. So I think the audits and controls need to be put in place to ensure that there is a separation. But can it be done? Absolutely. And this would be similar to any other system where, when you put a system in place, are there security challenges? Are there compliance challenges? Yes. And ordinarily, every retailer would be doing compliance and audit checks to make sure that it’s done the right way, and that same thing can be done with ChatGPT.

WWD: How fast would you expect retailers globally to be adopting generative AI technologies? Is this something they need to do before the end of this year? 

S.S.: At the rate that it’s moving, and the benefits they can get from it, I think they can actually start using it now. I’m seeing the interest level as well. Every conversation I’m having with friends is around generative AI. It is almost like they are at a race trying to figure out what we can do with it. With every other technology, it’s been the other way around, where they’re saying, I will identify the problem, then I’ll figure out which tool. But with generative AI, it has been going the other way around, where they’re having sessions trying to figure out what are the use cases that are the best. So there is a desire to move very quickly on their part as well, and it has proven itself that there are very quick wins you can get with it. And as a result, I think by this year, there’s going to be some significant use cases. I’m seeing it with start-ups adopting and enhancing some of the solutions that they have. 

That’s been amazing. They’re not creating new products, but they’re enhancing what they have, they are embedding the generative AI into their tools. 

Once the technology becomes invisible, that’s when it’s really useful. And in the case of generative AI, right now there’s so much attention on it and so much hype on it, and there are a lot of useful use cases being created. At some point, we’re going to forget about the generative AI; it’s just going to be an element within a solution.

WWD: Yes, because right now the conversation is about whether it’s going to wipe out humanity. It’s not really about sorting boxes.

S.S.: That happened with AI. A couple of years ago, everyone was hyping AI. But then at some point, it became table stakes. It was part of everything. You didn’t have to say AI; AI was in there. And I think with generative AI, we are seeing that same thing happen where it is going to be a component.

We’re going to stop talking about generative AI. That’s when it’s made it.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

Hot Summer Bags

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Powering Retail

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad