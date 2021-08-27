Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Tory Burch Opens Multilevel Flagship on Mercer Street

Business

Gap Inc. Sees Big Q2 Gains; Ups Outlook

Business

Hudson’s Bay Co. Makes Room for Space NK

Hudson’s Bay Co. Makes Room for Space NK

The partnership marks the beauty company's entry into Canada and is expected to grow over time.

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Space NK, the beauty destination found online and in stores in the U.S., the U.K. and Ireland, is entering Canada through a partnership with the Hudson’s Bay Co.

An array of indie, niche and premium brands for skin care, makeup and hair care sourced by Space NK launches today on thebay.com. Space NK shops will appear inside three Hudson’s Bay flagship stores in early October: Yorkdale, Montreal and Vancouver. The Space NK shops-in-shop will range from 550 to 1,000 square feet.

“Space NK is such a renowned beauty brand loved for so many years, and always pivoting and understanding what’s the next piece to deliver to consumer,” Jo Osborne, senior vice president of beauty at The Bay, told WWD. “This is a beauty game-changer for the Canadian consumer.”

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for
Jo Osborne

On Aug. 20, Space NK’s chief executive officer Andy Lightfoot disclosed to WWD’s Beauty Inc that a deal with HBC had been struck. He also said another big North American partnership is in the works, which would be revealed early next year. In North America, Space NK currently has shops inside select Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom stores.

Asked if any Space NK sourced products were tested by The Bay, Osborne replied, “One hundred percent. For me, Sunday Riley is one of the greatest skin care brands that’s come into the market in the past few years. The texture and delivery are very of the moment.

“Also, you may have heard of Boy Smells, which offers a great selection of candles with stunning packaging. Similar to skin care, the candle and fragrance business has seen such rapid and strong growth over the past year.”

She said Space NK brings a special kind of spirit to the beauty world. “Beauty needs to be fun. With beauty, we need not take ourselves too seriously.”

While Space NK has been available online, Osborne said the distribution has been small in Canada, giving thebay.com and the Hudson Bay stores “the ability to platform” Space NK for greater exposure. TheBay.com operates Canada’s sixth largest e-commerce.

The partnership also calls for opening Space NK hair care “towers” in 25 Hudson’s Bay department stores across Canada. They’ll be stocked with a select line of hair care products from brands such as R+co, Virtue, Christophe Robin and Philip B. “Think of it as an emporium of incubated brands within a space we’re calling ‘beauty bar,'” Osborne said. The bar includes indie and luxury, and the hair care will appeal to all hair textures.

“While we are launching Space NK shops in three doors, we want this just to be the start,” Osborne said. “We want this to open in many more doors. There could something in Queen Street,” — the site of Hudson’s Bay’s Toronto flagship.

Between HBC and Space NK, it’s a wholesale relationship, which Space NK calls “wholesale-plus.” The Bay buys the products that are sourced by Space NK. Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s have also been shifting to more of a wholesale model, from a concession model with Space NK.

“Space NK is a natural fit,” said Osborne, citing quality and newness as the critical part of the appeal. “It allows us the opportunity to pivot in the ever-changing beauty world. We can be playful together.

“Beauty is very much about touch and feel,” Osborne said. During the pandemic, “When our stores were temporarily closed, absolutely, it was tough. But it’s great to see that rebound now. It’s great to see consumers online, they haven’t run away, but having product applied and smelling fragrances, being able to experience that in the stores, I think it’s really special.”

Noah Rosenblatt, Space NK’s president for North America, said in a statement, “Our ability to act as the ‘curator’ of some of the world’s most desired beauty brands uniquely places us to support the beauty businesses of our retail partners. The Bay’s customer profile and presence in the market make them the perfect partner to expand our department store business in Canada.”

The partnership includes skin care, hair care and makeup, with 17 brands never carried before by Hudson’s Bay, including Sunday Riley, Aesop, Tata Harper, Chantecaille and Boy Smells. There are plans to scale the partnership to include more brands in the coming months.

The partnership supports Hudson’s Bay efforts at recycling beauty packaging considering Space NK’s sustainability priorities. Hudson’s Bay is a member of the Pact Collective, the first not-for-profit recycling program dedicated to the beauty industry. The beauty industry generates an estimated 120 billion cosmetic packages annually — most made with virgin plastic and a very small percentage are successfully recycled.

With Hudson’s Bay Reward Points earned on every purchase, coupled with a free gift with purchase on qualifying orders of $150 or more (before taxes) while supplies last, Canadians can benefit from exclusive rewards when they shop the Space NK collection of brands.

The Hudson’s Bay stores and thebay.com marketplace operate as separate companies controlled by the Hudson Bay Co., which also operates Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off 5th brands. Hudson’s Bay has 86 full-line locations.

The 25-year-old U.K.-based Space NK is found in 75 locations across the U.K. and Ireland, as well as online at spacenk.com.

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for
Sunday Rile C.E.O hydration creme is part of the Space NK presentation.
Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hudson's Bay Co. Makes Room for

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad