Hudson’s Bay is pumping up its web site with 44 new and BIPOC brands and designers from Canada, specializing in apparel and accessories.

The initiative is through a partnership with Inland, which launched in 2014 as a biannual pop-up for fashion and accessory labels from across Canada, and this year, expanded into an online marketplace, madeinland.ca.

An Inland shop on thebay.com will debut Friday and run through Dec. 31.

Wayne Drummond, chief merchant of Hudson’s Bay, said the partnership represented a commitment by his company to have an assortment “representing all Canadians and ensuring a diverse representation of brands in our matrix.”

The partnership, he added, puts a spotlight on Canadian brands not previously sold by Hudson’s Bay, and that that complement the store’s existing Canadian brand offering.”

“Inland is a community where customers, designers and makers come together to celebrate the fabric of Canada through incredible design,” said Sarah Power, founder and creative director of Inland. “We are committed to putting locally created pieces into every wardrobe.…By promoting sustainable collections, advocating for diverse representation and empowering local voices, we make it easy for Canadians to feel good about everyday wardrobe choices.”

Hudson’s Bay indicated that about 10 of the 44 brands are BIPOC designers. Among them: