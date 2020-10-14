Hudson’s Bay has hired Ekua Quansah as its first divisional vice president for diversity and inclusion.

An executive with 10 years of experience in implementing D&I strategies across different industries, Quansah will lead Hudson’s Bay’s D&I strategy “to create a culture of equity and inclusion,” the company said Wednesday. She will also serve as co-chair of the D&I Council and act as adviser to Hudson’s Bay’s employee resource groups. She joins Hudson’s Bay on Nov. 23 and will report to Janis Leigh, chief human resources officer.

“Ekua brings extensive experience in the D&I space that will drive our business and inform decisions that impact our associates, customers and communities,” said Leigh. “While reporting to h.r., Ekua’s strategic leadership and vision of equality, diversity and respect for all will flow through every facet of our organization.”

“As a company with 350 years of history, Hudson’s Bay is in a position to create meaningful change — to cultivate a culture of diversity and inclusion, while acknowledging its past,” said Quansah.

The appointment at the Hudson’s Bay department store chain in Canada follows closely a similar one at Saks Fifth Avenue last month, when Lori Spicer Robertson was named vice president of diversity and inclusion. For Saks, that’s also a new role within the organization. Saks and Hudson’s Bay are divisions of the Hudson’s Bay Co.

Most recently Quansah worked as policy counsel for equity initiatives at the Law Society of Ontario, where she was subject matter expert and policy adviser to the board and related committees, task forces, working groups and advisory groups. The Law Society of Ontario includes more than 50,000 lawyers and over 8,000 paralegals.

Prior to that, she worked as the resolution and diversity officer at Seneca College, responsible for resolving issues related to college policies, including discrimination and harassment.