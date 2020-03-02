By  on March 2, 2020

LONDON — Hugo Boss, Uniqlo and MAC Cosmetics are among the first brands to join Battersea Power Station’s retail destination, set to open in fall 2021. Battersea Power Station, and the neighborhood surrounding it, is one of Europe’s biggest urban regeneration projects. The site has already attracted Apple, which will be taking 500,000 square feet of office space to build a campus, and Number 18, the coworking company.

“Right now we are fully focused on retail and leisure and, as of today, we’re just about 45 percent committed inside the power station. We have Anthony Joshua’s BXR gym signed up and a cool young brand called Finlay & Co.,” said Sam Cotton, head of retail leasing at BPSDC.

