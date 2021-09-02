Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

American Eagle Outfitters Logs $121 Million Profit; Acquires Logistics Company

Business

DKNY, Donna Karan Parent G-III Blows Past Estimates, Raises Guidance

Eye

Tiffany Haddish Is Ready for Some Drama

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays Widespread

The remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the Northeast with unexpected deadly force and destruction.

By
David Moin, Jean E. Palmieri, Rosemary Feitelberg
Plus Icon
Stalled cars caught in flash flood
Flooding in Queens, N.Y. Anthony Behar/Sipa/AP

Ida swept through the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday morning, leaving death, destruction and massive flooding in its wake and disrupting transportation and businesses on a widespread level.

At least 40 people in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland were killed by flooding into their homes or cars, according to a Thursday afternoon report by CNN. Highways were littered with abandoned cars or cars crawling through flooded roads.

However, major retailers with stores in the region that were contacted Thursday were relieved to have escaped major destruction from the hurricane. There were widespread delays in store openings, with many representatives indicating they would be able to reopen stores at some point during the day. Workers were unable to get to work on time due to transportation delays and cleanups.

Thursday was not a particularly crucial day for business. Retailers could be considered fortunate that the hurricane did not occur over the Labor Day weekend, which is a huge promotional period, particularly for back-to-school. The weather is expected to be clear for the weekend, and benefit retailers.

The hurricane hit the region with unexpected ferocity, pouring historic record levels of rain on New York City.

“We did have a few store closures and late openings today as a result of the weather,” a Gap spokesperson said. “Several stores across each of our brands (Old Navy, Gap, Gap Outlet, Banana Republic, Banana Republic Factory Store and Athleta) were impacted by yesterday’s inclement weather across several regions. This includes both closures and delayed openings.”

Macy’s department stores in Bridgewater Commons, N.J.; Cross County Mall in Yonkers, N.Y.; Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J., and in the Queens Center in Queens, N.Y., all had delayed openings, but all Macy’s stores in the tri-state area were planning to open at one time or another Thursday. A Backstage off-price store in Fordham Place in the Bronx did not open at all for business on Thursday. Backstage is the off-price division operated by Macy’s Inc.

Saks Fifth Avenue indicated that it had no delays in any openings.

The 122 stores that are part of the 34th Street Partnership in Manhattan did not experience any early closings Wednesday or any business interruptions due to the storm, according to the partnership’s vice president of retail services Dan Pisark. “Despite what happened in the New York area with all the flooding and even abandoned cars on the highway, we got through it on 34th Street.” he said.

Walmart was still assessing the effects of the overnight storms and flooding early Thursday afternoon. TJX Cos. reported some stores stayed closed in impacted areas, but gave no specifics.

Amazon closed several of its facilities and delivery stations along the path where Hurricane Ida struck “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a statement from an Amazon spokeswoman. “We will resume operations at these sites only when it’s safe to do so. The safety and well-being of our employees and the drivers who deliver our packages continue to be our top priority, and our thoughts and prayers are with those affected.”

The Amazon spokeswoman declined to specify how many locations had closed and where, nor how many employees were impacted by the closures.

CVS Health temporarily shuttered a few stores in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, due to flooding and water damage. “Our teams are currently assessing damage and stores will reopen as soon as repairs are made,” a spokeswoman said.

Two Target stores in the New York area remained closed Thursday due to flooding caused by the storm, but the company is “working quickly to reopen” those locations, according to a spokesman.

All of Target’s supply chain facilities throughout the Northeast were operating normally. The spokesman also noted, “The safety of our team members and guests remains Target’s top priority…”

Representatives for Uniqlo declined to comment how the remnants of Hurricane Ida impacted its stores.

All Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus stores in the New York metropolitan area opened on time and were not damaged, according to the company. Only the Neiman Marcus in Paramus, N.J., experienced a slight delay, opening at noon instead of its usual 11 a.m.

Karen Murray, owner of Fivestory on New York’s Upper East Side, said the store was unscathed by the effects of the storm and the plan was to open on time Thursday morning. However, the manager of the boutique was unable to make it in on time since her train to the city was canceled, so the opening was ultimately delayed until she could arrive via car service.

Bob Mitchell, co-chief executive officer of Mitchells Stores in Connecticut and Long Island, said, “We were very lucky. There were minor water issues, but no damage.” And the stores were able to open on time.

Ken Giddon, president of Rothmans in Union Square in Manhattan, and Westchester, said both stores were able to open on time and were not impacted by the storm.

LoveShackFancy was also unaffected. All of its New York-area stores were able to open on time and did not sustain any damage.

In a press briefing in Queens, N.Y., on Thursday morning, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called Ida a “devastating storm that shocked the people of this city.” She cited the “record-shattering rainfall,” which included the 3.15 inches that fell in Central Park in one hour during the height of the storm and said other storms of this magnitude will continue to impact the city and U.S. given climate change.

Mayor Bill DiBlasio said nine New Yorkers had died during the storm.

A man stands in ankle deep water caused by flash flooding brought by the remnant of hurricane Ida, in the New York City borough of Queens, NY, September 1, 2021. More than three inches of rain fell per hour, causing New York City subway system to be temporarily suspended. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Flooding in Queens, N.Y. Sipa USA via AP

In New Jersey, a tornado swept through Mullica Hill, leveling several homes and damaging scores of others. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency Wednesday night and urged people to stay home and off the roads. Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey opened at noon Thursday, to allow employees extra time to get to work today given that many local roads were closed or flooded. No major damage was sustained at the center.

As a sign of the severity of Wednesday night’s weather and the deluge of rainfall in some areas, Amtrak canceled all service on Thursday between Washington, D.C., and Boston.

In Philadelphia, officials and business owners were still assessing the damage and flooding Thursday afternoon. Neighborhoods were hit with tornadoes, the area saw record flooding, and all of eastern Pennsylvania was still under a flood warning Thursday afternoon.

A spokesman from the office of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kennedy, said, “This is still an active emergency response situation and we do not have an estimate on how much damage has occurred, but it appears to be significant, due to the historic flooding.”

Just as some area businesses kept their doors closed Thursday, all city offices were shuttered Thursday, numerous roads were closed Thursday morning and public transit was operating with delays of up to 30 minutes.

Despite the extreme weather in the Philadelphia area, Simon Properties’ King of Prussia Mall did not experience any delayed openings for its 300-plus stores, according to a security agent. Executives at Simon did not respond to requests for comment about its shopping centers that have been impacted by the remnants of Ida.

 

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad