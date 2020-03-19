It’s an e-commerce moment in the midst of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic — and dot-com discounting will soon be in high gear.

Online, brands in the U.S. this week began to ramp up deals, free delivery and services, attempting to offset losses from closed stores. But any online gains won’t be anywhere near enough to make up the shortfall, and to complicate the problem, online orders are less profitable than in-store purchases due to the logistics and shipping involved, particularly if they’re shipped to homes rather than made available to customers to pick up in stores or curbside.