It’s been only five days since it went private and Hudson’s Bay Co. is transforming fast.

The chief executive officer is leaving Friday. The Toronto-based HBC is decentralizing so its three divisions — Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off 5th and Hudson’s Bay — operate more autonomously. Plans to integrate Barneys New York into Saks Fifth Avenue are advancing. And a campaign re-branding the Hudson’s Bay division in Canada launches today.