Incite Kiosk Aims to Help Retailers Improve Customer Shopping Experiences

Multimedia Plus, the communication and training solution provider for the retail industry, has launched Incite Kiosk, which is an expansion of the company’s flagship platform. Incite Multimedia Plus said Incite Kiosk “transforms tablets into interactive touchpoints, enhancing customer engagement and driving sales in retail environments.”

The rollout comes as fashion apparel retailers and brands prioritize elevating the in-store shopping experience.

Multimedia Plus said in a statement that its Incite Kiosk is an extension of its Incite platform and will empower retailers “to utilize tablets as dynamic displays that captivate customers and deliver compelling content. It offers an immersive experience for customers, combining training, communication and sales tools within a single device.”

It’s also packed with features, which include seamless navigation, customizable branding capabilities and interactive offerings that can be used to better engage customers “with captivating content such as product showcases, videos, interactive catalogs and brand experiences,” the company said, adding that retailers and brands can create “a visually stunning and immersive environment that showcases products and brands.”

David Harouche, founder and chief executive officer of Multimedia Plus, said Incite Kiosk “represents a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize retail communication and engagement. We believe that by further leveraging Incite on tablets with customers as well as associates, retailers can not only educate and communicate with their frontline teams but also provide them with a tool to create dynamic and interactive experiences with customers that elevate their brand presence and drive sales.”

Other features of Incite Kiosk include real-time updates where retailers and brands can seamlessly push “new product launches, promotions and important announcements to the tablets across all store locations,” the company said, adding that the platform also offers “actionable insights” where users can gain insights into shoppers’ “interactions and preferences through Incite’s robust analytics.” Retailers and brands can get a read of customer behavior while also measuring engagement and then using data “to optimize sales and marketing strategies.”