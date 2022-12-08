×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Métiers d’Art 2023

Beauty

Serena Williams Launches Wellness Brand

Fashion

Chinatown L.A.: Where to Shop, Eat and What to See

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Retail Store

It's coming in early 2023 to Larchmont Village in Los Angeles.

Nyakio Grieco, Patrick Herning
Thirteen Lune founders Nyakio Grieco and Patrick Herning. Courtesy

Thirteen Lune is opening its first standalone retail store in Los Angeles. A 1,700-square-foot space is coming to Larchmont Village in early 2023.

Launched in December 2020 as an online beauty platform — offering Black- and brown-owned brands — the business was founded by Nyakio Grieco (creator of Nyakio Beauty and Relevant: Your Skin Seen) and Patrick Herning (of size-inclusive fashion site and brand 11 Honoré). The two met through mutual friends in early 2019. 

“When we co-created Thirteen Lune in 2020 in the midst of a global pandemic and, you know, a racial reckoning, I knew that we were creating something that was needed and that it was just such an opportunity to align my passion and my purpose by being more inclusive and telling this global story of how it’s important that we allow everyone to have an equitable future within this industry,” said Grieco. “And we started with a platform. We always knew we would be omnichannel. We knew retail would be back.”

Related Galleries

Having a flagship location, “it’s really giving us an opportunity in a bigger way,” Grieco continued. 

The value of physical retail comes down to connection, she went on. “Why we’re seeing so many people return to an in-store experience is that we all miss the ability to connect face to face, experience one another, learn from one another.”

She wants the aesthetic of the store to “represent inclusivity and diversity from every standpoint, whether it be people that we’re working with, contractors who are designing the store. But what was also really important to me is that it’s not just another beauty store. That it’s actually a place for people to gather in community.”

Larchmont Village has been her own community since 2008, when she moved to the neighborhood. She can walk to the store, she said. 

At the same time as the business is rolling out the standalone store, it continues to open units with JCPenney, which previously had a partnership with Sephora.

“We’re hyper focused and so excited for the 600 store rollout, which will happen by April,” Grieco said.

“Thirteen Lune’s flagship is a testament to the importance of supporting the next generation of beauty entrepreneurs and builds upon our mission,” Michelle Wlazlo, JCPenney’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a statement. “We’re honored to provide BIPOC beauty founders the opportunity to expand the reach of their brands at scale through our national footprint and are happy to see Thirteen Lune continue our shared commitment to changing the face of beauty.”

Raising $1 million in 2021, early investors of Thirteen Lune include Gwyneth Paltrow, Sean Combs, Naomi Watts, Gregg Renfrew of Beautycounter, Tracey Cunningham of Mèche salon, former U.S. Ambassador Nicole Avant, venture capitalist Patrick Finnegan and Sydney Holland of Urban and The Mystic.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

Hot Summer Bags

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Thirteen Lune to Open First Standalone Store, in Los Angeles

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad