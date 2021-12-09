Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Men’s Collection Will Pay Tribute to ‘On the Road’ Author Jack Kerouac

Business

Von Maur: A Family Business With Tradition, Service and 150 Years of History

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Fall 2022

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Soars

Supply chain issues and strong consumer demand have pushed apparel prices online at record rates.

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Online prices are inflating at record rates and apparel tops the list.

Online prices in November hit a record high, increasing 3.5 percent year-over-year, with apparel prices rising 17.3 percent, according to the latest Adobe figures.

“This is the highest year-over-year increase since Adobe first began tracking the digital economy in 2014, and it marks the 18th consecutive month of year-over-year online inflation,” the computer software company reported Thursday.

On a month-to-month basis, prices are down 2 percent due to holiday discounts, Adobe indicated.

While apparel prices online soared 17.3 percent from November 2020 to November 2021, the category was only down 0.4 percent on a month-to-month basis.

According to Adobe, one out of every four dollars is now spent online in the U.S.

During this past November, consumers saw over 3 billion out-of-stock messages online. At the same time, Adobe indicated, demand remains strong: $114 billion was spent from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, at a notable 13.6 percent growth year-over-year.

“Ongoing supply chain constraints and durable consumer demand have underpinned the record high inflation in e-commerce, with apparel seeing high volumes of out-of-stock messages online compared to other categories,” Patrick Brown, Adobe’s vice president of growth marketing and insights, said in a statement. “With offline prices surging in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) however, it is still cheaper to shop online for categories such as toys, computers, and sporting goods.”

Powered by Adobe Analytics, the Adobe DPI analyzes 1 trillion visits to retail sites and over 100 million stock-keeping units (SKUs) in 18 product categories. Adobe uses a combination of Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s AI and machine learning framework, and manual effort to segment the products into the categories defined by the Consumer Price Index issued by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Census Bureau data shows that the e-commerce share of non-fuel retail spending has tripled over the last decade as more expenditures like groceries and home improvement move online,” economist Marshall Reinsdorf, a former senior economist at International Monetary Fund, said in a statement.

“Measures of digital economy prices have a growing role to play in how we understand inflation,” said Reinsdorf.page1image38616064page1image38612416

Eleven of the 18 categories tracked by the Adobe Digital Price Index saw year-over-year online price increases in November. Apparel prices rose faster than any other category, while price drops were observed in electronics, personal care products, office supplies, jewelry, books, toys and computers.

On a month-to-month basis, all but four categories – groceries, pet products, tools/home improvement and medical equipment/supplies – saw online prices decrease as holiday discounts kicked in, Adobe reported.

Grocery prices online are up 3.9 percent year-over-year,  and 0.6 percent from October to November this year.

Electronics prices are down 0.4 percent year-over-year  and down 4 percent from October to November. The category includes gaming consoles, mobile devices, televisions and wearables.

Appliances prices are up 4 percent year-to-year and down 2.7 percent month-to-month. According to Adobe, the category has seen 19 consecutive months of online inflation on an annual basis.

Toy prices online are down 2.9 percent year-over-year,  and down 3.6 percent, month-over-month. “Toys is one of few categories where pricing trends follow a historical pattern of persistent, stronger deflation. Books and computers follow a similar trend,” Adobe reported.

 

 

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Adobe Report: Inflation Online Rocketing at

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad