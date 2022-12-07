×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Business

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance, Stands by Gradual Growth Strategy

Business

Prada’s Succession Plan Scores With Analysts

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers This Holiday Season, and Beyond 

Capgemini Invent’s Lindsey Mazza says retailers can leverage data and focus on personalization to help boost sales. 

Young woman with shopping bags at shopping mall, Christmas sale concept
Holiday sales are expected to come in lower this year. Kittiphan - stock.adobe.com

Inflation remains a thorn in the side of retailers and consumers alike. Higher costs are expected to dampen holiday cheer this year. Here, Lindsey Mazza, global retail lead at Capgemini Invent, shares insights about the impact of inflation this holiday and beyond as well as what retailers can do about it. 

WWD: How is inflation impacting consumer spending

Lindsey Mazza: Consumers and retailers are feeling economic pressure. Consumers are deferring non-discretionary spending while also buying fewer household essentials. Industry analysts have shared more modest forecasts for holiday 2022. The National Retail Federation has predicted U.S. holiday sales growth of 6 to 8 percent this year, far lower than 2021’s 13.5 percent year-over-year growth, but positively, still above the 4.9 percent decade average. 

Related Galleries

WWD: How will this impact retailers this shopping season and beyond? 

L.M.: While it’s encouraging to see that these numbers are still going up, the crucial thing to note is whether this growth is enough to keep businesses afloat, particularly when we anticipate huge energy cost rises across Europe impacting operations and supply chains. 

This will predominantly impact smaller and medium-sized retailers which rely on global supply chains, but don’t have the economies of scale, unlike their larger counterparts, to act as a buffer. Most will be able to weather this period of lower spending, but if these challenges continue into the medium and long term, the outlook is not so positive. 

With customer spending power reduced, retailers will need to reduce costs and increase revenue streams, both during the busy shopping season and beyond. 

Smart use of data, personalized customer experience offerings, and an intelligent mix of technology investments can go a long way to stay ahead of the curve and maintain customer engagement. 

WWD: What changes can retailers make to increase consumer spending

L.M.: In the short term, bringing in greater levels of personalization can have immediate benefits. Features like “frequently bought together” recommendations are proven to bring increased revenues for retailers, along with tailored, connected products. 

Personalization, of course, does more than just push additional sales. When handled sensitively and thoughtfully, it delivers an improved customer experience to build customer loyalty. This will be key for smaller retailers to ensure cash-strapped customers don’t jump ship to a larger rival for a cheaper deal. 

Understanding your customer, their wants and needs, is more important now than ever, and retailers need to use data-driven insights to influence how they communicate their offers to customers. 

Our sustainability in CPR report showed that over three-quarters (77 percent) of companies reported an increase in consumer loyalty from sustainability initiatives. Our own data shows that 79 percent of consumers are changing their purchasing behaviors based on sustainability. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

Hot Summer Bags

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Inflation Expected to Impact Retailers Beyond Holiday

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad