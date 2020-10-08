Initial results are positive for Informa Markets Fashion’s first digital trade shows.

Informa, which owns MAGIC, Project, Coterie, Micam Americas and Children’s Club, worked with NuOrder to launch virtual versions of their shows starting on Sept. 1. According to NuOrder, 55,000 new connections were made between brands and retailers since the shows launched.

Collectively, the five shows highlighted 1,100 brands across 1,350 digital showrooms and nearly 20,000 retailers from 78 countries have signed up to participate so far. Retail buyers spent an average of 33 minutes on the platform, according to NuOrder, and used its Virtual Showroom function, which allows brands and buyers to communicate in a customized, immersive way.

In addition, the platform offered more than 68 editorial articles featuring more than 300 brands. There have also been over 30 educational videos and guides across all of the shows.

Nancy Walsh, president of Informa Markets Fashion, called the collaboration with NuOrder “a fruitful partnership. We have delivered a first-of-its-kind digital business-to-business event that is solving an immediate industry need and the engagement we’re seeing on the platform is telling us that what we have delivered is really resonating with the industry. Most importantly, the positive preliminary data is showing that our brands and retailers are continuing commerce this season, which signals that the industry is likely on the road to recovery.”

The shows will continue to be available to buyers on the NuOrder platform through Nov. 1.

“The rapid adoption of the platform signals that the industry has welcomed the paradigm shift and is embracing digital tools to conduct their businesses more collaboratively, efficiently and effectively,” said Heath Wells, cofounder and co-chief executive officer of NuOrder.

“We have always looked at technology as a driving force and solution for the advancement of wholesale commerce. With COVID-19, demand for digital market tools and more robust technology accelerated the need. Early show metric indicators from Informa Markets Fashion digital events show how digital adoption is quickly answering immediate needs as well as how the fashion b-t-b landscape can be better augmented in the future,” added Olivia Skuza, cofounder and co-ceo of NuOrder.