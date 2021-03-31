Informa is moving full-steam ahead with in-person shows this summer in both Florida and Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, Informa Markets Fashion said it will kick off the second half with a women’s resort and swimwear event from July 10 to 12 at the Eden Roc Hotel in Miami Beach. Called Destination: Miami by Coterie, the show will align with Miami Swim Week.

This will mark a return to Florida for Informa, which hosted a MAGIC Pop-up Orlando event at the Orange County Convention Center in February. That show was a success, the organizers said, with 16 percent more buyers attending than anticipated. Of those who attended, 45 percent were new to MAGIC and 74 percent of those who shopped multiple categories said they were satisfied with the exhibitor mix.

The strength of this show was one of the primary reasons Informa will return to Florida with Coterie, the company said.

In addition, Informa reiterated its plan to return to the Las Vegas Convention Center from Aug. 9 to 11 with its MAGIC, Project and Sourcing shows. Informa had initially hoped to hold a show in Vegas last fall, but the ongoing health crisis made that impossible and its February edition this year was also virtual.

Before the pandemic, the plan was to bring all of its shows together at the LVCC, which was undergoing an expansion and renovation. The men’s shows had been at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center for the past decade and were expected to relocate last August until the pandemic forced the cancelation of the in-person event.

For the upcoming August edition, Informa said the show floor will be “new and refreshed,” and there will be a full lineup of educational sessions for men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, footwear, accessories, home goods and gifts.

Sourcing at MAGIC, Informa’s supply chain and sourcing market event, will kick off on Aug. 8 and run through the Aug. 11 at the LVCC. Running simultaneously with the live event will be a digital event that will better serve international exhibitors and attendees who may not yet be able to travel.

“We serve the diverse needs of the global fashion community through a variety of locations, event formats and sizes,” said Kelly Helfman, commercial president of Informa Markets Fashion. “We will continue to announce events throughout the year in order to help retailers more efficiently respond to the quickening pace of consumer habits and demands and give our brands greater opportunity to move product, reengage existing accounts and connect with new retailers.”

Informa said it is planning a Coterie show to service the elevated women’s contemporary market in September and will announce dates and a location shortly, it said.

“Consistent delivery of safety-led events will continue to be of the utmost importance in 2021,” Helfman added. “As seen at MAGIC Pop-Up Orlando, this ‘proof of concept’ guided by Informa’s AllSecure safety measures, will carry forward with the help of state, local and health authorities. While each event will require its own specific set of safety measures, the industry can expect that all future planning and organization of our events will be lead with the highest standards in safety, hygiene and cleanliness.”

Informa is not alone in returning to in-person events later this year. Liberty Fairs and Cabana will hold their first joint physical trade show at the Miami Beach Convention Center July 10 to 12 during Miami Swim Week. This will mark Liberty’s first show in Miami. Its sister show, Cabana, has held an event there since 2013.

Although Liberty has historically held a show at the same time as MAGIC and Project in Las Vegas, it does not plan to return to the desert this summer, according to organizers.

In addition to Cabana, Liberty Fashion & Lifestyle Brands also owns the Capsule show.