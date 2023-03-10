First Look: Inside Dior’s New Hamburg Boutique

Dior has set down roots in the German city of Hamburg. The French label quietly opened the doors to its first store in one of Europe’s wealthiest cities on Friday, with the official opening ceremony to follow next week.

The 5,380-square-foot boutique sits in the middle of Hamburg’s luxury shopping district, which is basically a small central city island in the middle of several of the harbor city’s canals.

Retail space in the area is much sought after and after decades of add-ons, the whole building at Neuer Wall 30 was remodeled in 2003. As is typical for this shopping district, the building has both a street side and a canal side. In fact, customers will be able to shop with a view of the water through the large back windows. Dior’s include Prada and Gucci.

The Hamburg store’s “toile” wall. Courtesy: Achim Multhaupt/Dior Achim Multhaupt

The new Dior store will house accessories on the first floor and ready-to-wear on the second, with the floors connected by a grand staircase. The Hamburg store is also the first in Europe, besides the Paris flagship, to have a “toile” wall. Interiors are white, cream and gold with distinctive Dior touches that pay homage to the brand’s Parisian flagship at 30 Avenue Montaigne, such as the parquet floor and motifs on the mirrors.

Modern furniture provides contrast, as do the two contemporary artworks — one by French sculptor Etienne Moyat who works primarily with wood, and a painting by Scottish artist Peter Seal, who specializes in abstract painting and collage.

The Hamburg boutique’s interiors were designed by a dedicated team at Dior.