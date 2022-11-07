×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

CFDA: Supporting the Next Generation of Fashion Designers With Scholarships and Mentorship

Fashion

Honoring the Legacy of Virgil Abloh

Eye

Inside the 11th Annual Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Intermix ‘Exploring Options’ to Deal With Financial Woes

Sources say the multibrand retailer has paused payments to vendors but a spokesperson said it remains confident about its future.

Intermix at Ruschmeyers.
Intermix at Ruschmeyers this summer. David Benthal/BFA.com

Financial trouble appears to be brewing at Intermix, the 30-unit multibrand specialty chain.

According to sources, the company is weighing options in light of its over-inventoried position, a slowdown in sales, improperly budgeting for overall expenses, and a highly competitive and challenging retail environment. WWD has learned that Intermix has paused all payments to vendors. Sources said Intermix plans to restructure the company, but would not be filing Chapter 11.

A spokesperson for the retailer said Monday, “Intermix is exploring several options to navigate the challenging retail and economic environment in an effort to strengthen the company’s long-term position. The company is confident in its path forward.”

Related Galleries

Intermix’s transition to a stand-alone company after being owned by The Gap Inc. has been difficult and the retailer is apparently trying to figure it out, said sources.

As reported last week, Karen Katz, the interim chief executive officer, stepped down and was succeeded immediately by James Rushing, the interim chief financial officer, as interim CEO. Katz had been in the role since June 7, and remains on the board, which she joined in April. She is the former president and CEO of the Neiman Marcus Group and had taken over the Intermix duties held by Jyothi Rao, CEO, who decided last spring to step down.

In a letter to employees on Nov. 1, Katz wrote: “I’m stepping back knowing that the current leadership team is well suited to continue working to overcome the challenges of our current economic environment. Given these dynamics, we are continuing to evaluate options to improve our position and will keep you updated on developments.”

The Gap sold Intermix to Altamont Capital Partners in May 2021, which included all store leases, e-commerce and assets, for an undisclosed sum. Intermix had accounted for less than 1 percent of Gap Inc.’s sales.

Gap originally bought the retailer in January 2013 for $130 million in an effort to put a contemporary and hipper fashion halo over the San Francisco-based group while also planning to expand Intermix. On both accounts, that didn’t happen and some criticized the acquisition as a distraction for Gap.

Officials at Altamont Capital Partners weren’t reachable for comment. Altamont’s portfolio includes such brands as Planet Fitness, Billabong and Brixton.

Gary Wassner, CEO of Hilldun Corp., the company’s factor, declined to comment.

Among the contemporary and designer brands that are sold at Intermix are Ulla Johnson, Frame, Jimmy Choo, Altuzarra, A.L.C., Ganni, Isabel Marant, Ronny Kobo, Veronica Beard, L’Agence, Mackage, Missoni, Proenza Schouler, Re/Done, Cinq à Sept, Jonathan Simkhai, Farm Rio and LaQuan Smith.

Some observers believe that although there’s space in the market for a multibrand retailer — of which Intermix was a pioneer before competitors such as Net-a-porter, Revolve, Frwd, MyTheresa and Matchesfashion came on the scene — Intermix has lacked a creative visionary merchant to run it. When it was run by its founder Khajak Keledjian, he was that person and was known for having a flair for understanding the merchandising and the operations. Rao was said to have done a good job as well, but Intermix could tolerate more financial stress when it was owned by Gap, said sources.

One source said being a multibrand retailer in today’s challenging environment — particularly when everything is so vertical — is hard and companies need to be innovative, invest in the brands and make the brands their partners. “Retailers have to think about what you do tomorrow and just can’t feel comfortable in what worked before,” the source said.

“Multibrand retailers have to be constantly reinventing to remain at the top of their game. I think Intermix has great history in the fashion world and still can,” said another source.

One apparel executive said he wouldn’t be shipping to the retailer because it was too risky a proposition, while another vendor told WWD they were waiting to receive more information before they plan their next steps.

One vendor said they have produced the holiday/resort and pre-spring merchandise and would ship if they were paid in advance. Another company contacted said they weren’t aware of any financial problems, and they have continued to ship, but did notice a lot of merchandise was on sale on the retailer’s site.

The Intermix site has a 15 percent sale going on (take 15 percent off the next purchase) and alludes to a big sale coming when a visitor signs up for emails. The site also has many markdowns in various categories, with especially deep discounts on summer merchandise.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

Hot Summer Bags

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Intermix Facing Financial Difficulties

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad