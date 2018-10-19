NEW YORK – Models, influencers, designers, VIPs, media and friends came out Thursday night to celebrate Intermix’s 25th year in business. The cocktail party, held at the retailer’s Washington Street location in the Meatpacking District, attracted the likes of Andrea Lieberman of A.L.C., Caroline Constas, Ronny Kobo, Amy Smilovic of Tibi, Veronica Miele Beard, model Nina Agdal and Danielle Bernstein of We Wore What.

To acknowledge its milestone, Intermix asked 25 designers to create party dresses, which are currently being sold in select Intermix locations and on its web site that were on display. Among the designers who created dresses were Jason Wu, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Jonathan Simkhai, Veronica Beard, Cushnie, Caroline Constas, Tibi, A.L.C., Torn by Ronny Kobo, Redemption and L’Agence. The dresses retail from $290 to $1,495.

“I was honored to be asked by Intermix to create an item for their capsule,” said Smilovic. “Intermix has a distinct point of view and vision, and we love the creative challenge of creating a party dress that’s event-worthy but still retains that sense of ease and refinement. The team at Intermix works so collaboratively — they truly love making women feel beautiful.”

Jyothi Rao, president of Intermix, said they thought hard about how they wanted to celebrate 25 years in business and felt like having designers create dresses for their customers, who always have events to go to, would be an appropriate way to celebrate. “They work, they manage a family, they have an incredibly busy social life. They’re an inspiration for us. Let’s make it about product. It’s always been about the edit,” she said. She said Simkhai designed a dress with corsetry, Constas designed one with vacations in mind, while Tibi’s dress was “effortlessly chic.”

Turning to current fall business, Rao said, “I couldn’t be happier. I’m incredibly proud of our product point of view, incredible team and great culture, and we’ve seen lots of success in both channels.” She said animal prints are doing incredibly well, across the board from sneakers to accessories to coats. “Every piece is working,” said Rao, noting the Intermix customer “wants to participate in the trends.”

She said what distinguishes their stores is that they localize their assortments, so the Madison Avenue store is different from the one on Columbus Avenue. “We customize it to the customer for each location. We want to be their local boutique,” said Rao.

But while Intermix, a division of Gap Inc., has 36 stores in North America, Rao noted that online generates 30 percent of the business “and is growing fast.”