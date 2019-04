Ira Neimark, who served as chief executive officer of Bergdorf Goodman in the Seventies and Eighties, died Thursday night of natural causes. He was 97.

During his career in retailing, Neimark ascended the ranks of such regional operators as B. Altman in New York and G. Fox in Connecticut, but with a clear vision and strong team behind him, he really made his mark at Bergdorf’s, successfully transforming the store into one of the world’s most elegant luxury emporiums.