MILAN — At a time when sustainability is top of mind, the 120% Lino brand has a vantage point, given that almost all of its product offer is made with linen, one of the most ecological fabrics.

When the private equity Made in Italy Fund, managed by Quadrivio and Pambianco, acquired a 70 percent stake of the brand’s parent company Palladium Moda in the fall of 2018, investors took control of a solid label with a history of 30 years, said Mauro Grange, chief executive officer of 120% Lino. “We were attracted by the product and strong sell-out figures, pegged at around 70 or 80 percent at Rinascente, for example,” said Grange, who is also a manager of the Made in Italy Fund, and who has been restructuring the company for the past year.