Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: December 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Celebrates Craftsmanship Hub With Pharrell Williams, Sofia Coppola

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison Avenue Flagship

Sustainability

Is ‘Vegan’ Leather Worse for the Environment Than Real Leather?

Penney’s to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated Collection

The line of men's, women's and children's wear was unveiled at a fashion show during the SI Awards in Florida.

Gallery Icon View ALL 7 Photos

The relationship between J.C. Penney and Authentic Brands Group continues to deepen.

On Tuesday, during the Sports Illustrated Awards in Florida, the company held a half-time fashion show to unveil its exclusive new collection: Sports Illustrated for J.C. Penney. The athletic-themed lifestyle collection for men, women and children’s will hit Penney’s stores on Jan. 6.

In September, ABG and Penney’s teamed up to launch the Juicy by Juicy Couture collection of women’s and children’s apparel, footwear and accessories. Forever 21 is expected to be added to the mix later this month with additional ABG brands coming on board next year.

ABG, the brand management firm, owns more than 30 brands including Sports Illustrated, Reebok and others. It also has a joint venture with the Simon Property Group called SPARC which owns Brooks Brothers, Eddie Bauer, Nautica, Forever 21, Lucky Brand and Aéropostale. ABG is helping to strengthen the merchandising at Penney’s, which was bought out of bankruptcy last year by Simon and Brookfield Asset Management.

Related Galleries

Dana Carpenter, executive vice president of entertainment for ABG, said that since the company purchased Sports Illustrated about two-and-a-half years ago for $110 million, there have been “a handful of collaborations” involving product including Nasty Gal for women’s activewear and athleisure, Unknwn for a T-shirt and hoodie commemorating the brand’s co-owner LeBron James, and Mitchell & Ness for a line of Ts featuring SI covers. There is also a collection of women’s swimwear under the SI Swim name that launched in summer 2020.

But unlike the capsule collections, the deal with Penney’s is long-term encompassing a number of categories, Carpenter said.

Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Penney’s, said that whenever the retailer adds a new brand, it needs to fill a void in the assortment. “We have a mix of private and national brands,” she said, “but this offers an unparalleled fusion of sport and style.” Among the brands carried at the store are Champion, Fila, Adidas, Puma and its own Xersion private label.

She said the design team at Penney’s, which created the collection, “looked at archival moments” from SI’s history and offered a fresh take with a “modern aesthetic.”

That includes performance-skewed products such as leggings and cropped tops, sports bras, joggers and jackets for women, and hoodies, sweatshirts, sweatpants, shorts and tanks for guys. The kids offering is similar, offering sweats, Ts and jackets for boys and girls.

Fabrics include stretch wovens, centurion perforated mesh, softened scuba, fleece and cotton with subtle SI branding and designs with a retro flair which are designed to be mixed and matched.

Prices range from $25 to $100. The collections will be available in women’s plus and men’s big & tall sizes as well, she said.

For the launch, all 500-plus stores will carry the women’s and men’s lines with 300 doors carrying the plus, big & tall and kids collections. Footwear will be added in half the stores next spring.

In stores, Wlazlo said the line will be merchandised within specific gender departments — so the men’s wear in the men’s area — although they may be grouped in certain stores.

Carpenter said the idea to unveil the collection during the annual Sports Illustrated Awards at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla., Tuesday was made because of the interest in the event where the Sportsperson of the Year will also be revealed.

“It was fully digital last year and will be live this year,” she said. “We thought of doing a half-time fashion show to generate excitement before the launch on Jan. 6. We didn’t just want to drop a collection in the new year and thought this was a really unique way to tie things together.”

The show will feature a runway walk with a diverse cast of models that will be livestreamed The collection will also be supported by a campaign that was shot by David Roemer on New York’s Roosevelt Island that features a cast including SI Swim Search model Ally Courtnall.

Carpenter said that when ABG bought SI, it was a magazine and content producer, but it has since expanded into “a lot of verticals” including tie-ins with big sporting events such as the Super Bowl and Formula 1 racing. “Product and events are a big piece,” Carpenter said.

Wlazlo said the collection will be refreshed seasonally throughout the year by the Penney’s design team and she expects that it will be among the company’s best performers.

In addition to Juicy, Forever 21 and the SI collection, Penney’s also has a long-standing relationship with Shaquille O’Neal, another ABG partner brand, that is being expanded, she said. On Tuesday, the retailer added big & tall casualwear to Shaq XLG tailored clothing offering.

Wlazlo said that when deciding to add a new brand to its mix, it needs to be “unique” and fill a white space in the assortment. “We are not just going to add any brand,” she said. “It needs to be additive, not duplicative.”

Carpenter added: “This is something we believe has legs to grow in a number of product categories such as footwear and accessories. It’s not meant to be fleeting.”

Penney’s has been working to beef up its presence in the face of heightened competition from Kohl’s and Target. During the pandemic, the Plano, Texas-based retailer came close to liquidation but was lifted out of bankruptcy in December 2020 by Simon and Brookfield which acquired its retail and operating assets. Simon and Brookfield needed Penney’s stores to continue to operate to keep other leaseholders in the malls and help get potential tenants to sign leases. Penney’s first-lien secured lenders, many of whom also supplied its debtor-in-possession financing, took over the property business that includes 160 real estate locations and six distribution centers. A vast amount of debt was erased from Penney’s books through the transfer of ownership.

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Penney's to Launch Exclusive Sports Illustrated

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad