J.C. Penney Co. Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection on early Friday evening, an expected outcome for the department store chain that has seen steadily declining sales and has struggled to capture an increasingly online customer even before the coronavirus pandemic.

In its Chapter 11 filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District in Corpus Christi, Tex., Penney’s said it entered into a restructuring agreement with lenders holding about 70 percent of Penney’s first lien debt to strengthen its financial position.

It’s a prearranged restructuring plan intended to eliminate several billions of dollars of debt and help navigate the company through the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer’s bankruptcy filing was all but certain. It did pay a $17 million interest payment this week, apparently as an act of faith but still has another due this month.

Penney’s has roughly $4 billion in debt.

As of just earlier this week, the company did not have firm debtor-in-possession financing ready for its filing, highlighting the existential uncertainty that many traditional brick-and-mortar retailers are facing on the other side of the COVID-19 crisis. Retailers that go into Chapter 11 with prenegotiated plans with lenders or investors are likely to have better odds of survival through the process rather than sliding into liquidation.

Both J. Crew Group Inc. and Neiman Marcus Group filed for Chapter 11 last week with plans to restructure. Under J. Crew’s plan, its lenders would convert about $1.65 billion of its debt into equity, while Neiman Marcus entered the proceedings with a plan to slash some $4 billion in debt through a debt for equity swap.

J.C. Penney’s financial difficulties grew increasingly visible in the past year even amid what its chief executive officer Jill Soltau had pitched as a turnaround. In January, the retailer was warned by the New York Stock Exchange that it was falling below requirements to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. In February, it reported a net loss of $268 million for 2019, and reduced sales.

The bankruptcy process offers significant relief for insolvent companies — by essentially slashing unsecured debt, and restraining creditors from enforcing payments — but it also imposes obligations to start paying bills while in bankruptcy.

A number of retailers who have filed for bankruptcy protection during the pandemic, including J. Crew and True Religion, have asked to delay rent payments for the 60 days of their bankruptcy, citing dramatic sales declines while stores are closed.