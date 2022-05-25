J. Crew in the Swim

J. Crew kicks off its summer campaign with a host of handouts during Memorial Day weekend, outdoor advertising, a new magalogue and a heightened focus on its swimwear collection.

The campaign, said Derek Yarbrough, chief marketing officer of J. Crew Group, “stays true to J. Crew’s swim heritage by highlighting our most sustainable and most size-inclusive swim collection ever.” He characterized the J. Crew swim and summer collections as “classic and elevated.”

Yarbrough added that, “To further bring the campaign and our summer magalogue to life, we will have an OOH (out-of-house) presence within three key markets for the brand — out east in the Hamptons with the iconic Hampton Jitney, in L.A. on Sunset Boulevard, and finally in Brooklyn across from Domino Park.” The billboards are up from May 30 to June 26.

Swimwear from J. Crew’s summer campaign.

J. Crew has also created a 24-page magalogue highlighting summer items for men and women.

On Memorial Day weekend, 550 Jitney riders will receive a custom tote, magalogue, and a swim coupon, and J. Crew will be wrapping the Hampton Jitney for eight weeks with ads.

J. Crew’s vintage truck will be parked in Brooklyn’s Domino Park, where the former Domino Sugar refinery was, on June 4 and 5 passing out the magalogue, Fox Fodder florals and People’s Pops popsicles. On June 10 and 11, the truck will be parked by the William Vale luxury hotel in Brooklyn.

The campaign imagery, said Yarbrough, captures “the essence of the old school J. Crew catalogues that we all know and love.”

FOR MORE ON J.CREW FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

Leslie Odom Jr. Talks His Red Carpet Style and J. Crew’s Spring Campaign

Brendon Babenzien Named J. Crew Men’s Creative Director

J. Crew Group Pumps Up Top Management