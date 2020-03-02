By  on March 2, 2020

J. Crew Group has turned a corner.

Showing progress in repairing the J. Crew division while Madewell continues to win, the company reported net income of $1.5 million for the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, compared with a net loss of $74.4 million in the year-ago fourth quarter.

