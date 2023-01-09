×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: January 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Mugler Is Returning to the Paris Runway

Business

For Digital Fashion, Does FTX’s Demise Actually Matter?

Business

Macy’s Cautious and Conservative for 2023

J. Jill Sticks to Guidance, Cites Growth Opportunities

At the ICR Conference, CEO Claire Spofford said the emphasis on full-price selling and a more fluid inventory flow kept the company on course last year.

Claire Spofford
Claire Spofford

At J. Jill Inc., caution is the catchword for 2023, but growth is seen by raising awareness of the brand, opening stores judiciously, and sticking with its newfound focus on full-price selling.

That was the key message from J. Jill chief executive officer Claire Spofford during her presentation at the ICR Conference on Monday. Just before her presentation, the company reaffirmed its guidance for fourth-quarter revenues to be flat to down 3 percent compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, and for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to be in the range of $9 million and $11 million.

For fiscal 2022, the company continues to expect revenues to grow between 4 and 5 percent, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $103 million and $105 million.

Related Galleries

“We put profitability ahead of top line. In the past, maybe we had chased top line a little bit at the expense of the middle of the P&L,” Spofford said. “And so we remained very focused on maintaining margins and gross margin development. We did that through a disciplined approach to inventory management, which we have been very diligent about over the last couple of years, making sure that we are in a healthy position from an inventory standpoint. And that has also allowed us to focus more on full-price selling.

“We feel happy that we were able to sort of stick to our guidance and deliver against our expectations.”

Seasons ago, J. Jill came out of the gate with new products at 30 percent off, Spofford observed. “We’d set the floor and we’d be already at 30 percent off. So we never gave the products the chance to sell at full price. We don’t do that anymore. We flow product regularly,” instead of about 12 major floor sets a year supported by a catalog at the outset and then another catalog mid-delivery.

Regarding J. Jill customers, whom Spofford characterized as typically 45 to 65 years old with an average household income of $175,000, “As she looks at the volatility in the stock market and she looks at her portfolio and she looks at impending recession, she’s going to be a little bit more cautious and that’s why we’re taking the (cautious) approach as we go into 2023. We’re going to earn our way to any growth. We’re not going to get out over our skis.”

The $585 million company generates about 50 percent of its volume through its stores, and 50 percent through digital.

“Because we do have such a strong direct-to-consumer business, we know where our existing customers are, and we know a lot about them,” said Spofford. “So we can be pretty surgical about where store opportunities are, and can also append that data with look-alike customers and high-potential locations. We use all of that data to help decide where we’re going to put that next store.”

Unlike other retailers, J. Jill is “not terribly Q4-dependent. Q2 and Q3 are our biggest profitability quarters and Mother’s Day is actually bigger for us than the holiday season,” said Spofford.

“We feel like we do have a great runway of opportunity. We have relatively low awareness in our space. We are not over-stored. We will have 243 stores as of the end of this fiscal year. And so, we think that there’s a store unit growth potential with the right economics.”

J. Jill’s “Welcome Everybody” campaign has been raising awareness of the company’s inclusive size offering which runs from extra small to 4X. “This is a long-term growth initiative for us that we’ve only just begun,” said Spofford.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

Hot Summer Bags

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

J. Jill's Outlook on Growth and 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad