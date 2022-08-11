Penney’s Names a New CFO

J.C. Penney Co. Inc. has appointed Stephanie Plaines, an executive with experience across the retail and real estate sectors, as chief financial officer with responsibility for all financial activities.

Plaines’ responsibilities include financial strategy, real estate, capital deployment, credit services, sourcing and procurement, treasury and accounting. Penney’s, in its announcement Thursday, indicated that Plaines will also apply “decades of experience working with data to improve business performance and profitability.”

“J.C. Penney is investing for the long term while executing our customer-focused strategy to enhance shopping experiences and build brand loyalty,” said Marc Rosen, Penney’s chief executive officer. “Stephanie brings more than 20 years of high-performance strategic and financial leadership with best-in-class global retailers. Her deep strengths in data-forward financial management and track record of value creation will make her an invaluable adviser throughout the business as we develop new digital and technology capabilities to advance our transformation agenda.” Rosen, a former Levi Strauss and Walmart executive, became Penney’s chief executive officer in November 2021.