×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Schiaparelli Opens Permanent Store at Harrods

Business

Mark Weston Exits Dunhill After Five Years

J. Crew Ups Efforts Furthering Circular Economy

Vintage womenswear, including '90s sweater vests and denim skirts, will be available at the J. Crew store on Fifth Avenue by 17th Street in Manhattan.

Olympia Gayot, J. Crew's head of women's design, in vintage J. Crew
Olympia Gayot, J. Crew's head of women's design, in vintage J. Crew.

J. Crew, seeking to help save the environment and help shoppers save a few dollars, has launched a new initiative, “J. Crew Always.”

The initiative includes a “360-resale” program powered by ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service and a program selling J. Crew vintage men’s, women’s and kids’ fashions in select stores.   

Under its partnership with ThredUp, customers can buy and resell “gently-worn” J. Crew women’s and kids’ items online at jcrew.thredup.com and receive J. Crew shopping credit for items sold. The credits will depend on the amount of clothing that is sent in and the quality of the items. Customers generate a prepaid shipping label from jcrew.thredup.com, fill shippable boxes or bags with women’s and kids’ items from any brand in their closet (not just J. Crew or its sister Madewell brand) and ship it to ThredUp for free. Customers receive J. Crew shopping credit for items sold on ThredUp and online and in-store at J. Crew.  

Related Galleries

The idea is to keep product out of landfills and encourage circular wardrobes.

J. Crew’s vintage womenswear is being made available at the J. Crew store on Fifth Avenue by 17th Street in Manhattan. Styles include the 1990s cotton sweater vest, 1980s cropped jean jacket and the 1990s denim skirt. Menswear vintage looks can be shopped at the men’s concept store at 315 Bowery in Lower Manhattan, which opened in September.

According to J. Crew, putting an item of clothing back into the circular economy by handing it down, donating or reselling it, extends its life by an average of 2.2 years. “When people shop secondhand, the demand for new clothing production goes down, which reduces carbon, waste and water footprints by an average of 25 percent,” J. Crew added said in its statement.

ThredUp is a publicly owned online resale platform founded by James Reinhart in 2009. It enables consumers to buy and sell unused or slightly worn women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. In 2018, ThredUp launched its Resale-as-a-Service, allowing brands such as J. Crew, to plug into its resale engine to deliver thrift experiences to customers.

The J. Crew items already listed on ThredUp are not part of the J. Crew Always initiative. They are J. Crew items from ThredUp users. The J. Crew Always items will live on J. Crew’s site. 

J. Crew vintage denim.
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

Hot Summer Bags

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

J. Crew's Resale Program: '90s Sweaters, '80s Jackets and '90s Denim

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad