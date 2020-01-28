By  on January 28, 2020

J. Crew Group, after searching for months and months, has hired Jan Singer as chief executive officer.

Singer, a veteran consumer and retail executive with more than 25 years of experience, most recently served as ceo of Victoria’s Secret, and earlier worked at Spanx and Nike.

