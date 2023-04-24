JD.com Bumps Up Cosmetics Offering With Joyce Beauty Alliance

LONDON — Joyce Beauty, the boutique beauty retailer that derives from the Hong Kong-based legendary fashion concept store Joyce, has formed a strategic partnership with China’s e-commerce giant JD.com.

Joyce Beauty said the alliance with JD.com marks “a new chapter in its cross-border business,” which was launched in 2021, four years after the beauty concept expanded into the mainland China market with its sister retailer Lane Crawford.

Prior to this partnership, Joyce Beauty introduced niche brands to China through the WeChat mini program and its flagship at Jing An Kerry Centre in Shanghai.

JD.com said it values Joyce Beauty’s ability in curating unique niche brands. Under the partnership, JD.com will offer Joyce Beauty 1 million renminbi worth of promotional and traffic-directing incentives in 2023 to help boost its visibility.

In addition, Joyce Beauty will also partner with JD.com to create an online-to-offline experience for potential customers, such as live streaming from Joyce Beauty’s brick-and-mortar stores, VIP in-store workshops, and content collaboration with the brands that are under Joyce Beauty’s curation.

“Together, we hope to rewrite the playbook of marketplace e-commerce. At JD.com, we believe that platform e-commerce can also go beyond just discounts and promotions, it should also be able to help enrich customers’ aspirations and knowledge of beauty,” said a representative from JD.com.

“Joyce Beauty is the perfect partner to help us demonstrate that. We believe that combined with the resources we provide, it will become the leading player in the China niche beauty market,” the JD.com representative added.

Miriam Bray, managing director of Joyce Beauty China and chief executive officer and founder of Chrysalis Beauty, the licensee of Joyce Beauty in mainland China, said, “We are particularly excited with JD.com’s commitment to shifting focus from their own stores to brands’ flagship stores. This will open up a world of possibility in terms of exposure for brands like Joyce Beauty.”

JD.com has traditionally been successful in running the in-house business, and since 2021 the Chinese e-tailer has been shifting gears to enable third-party partners like Lagardère Travel, Mytheresa, and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton to benefit from its high volume of site traffic.

On top of being the exclusive licensee of Joyce Beauty in mainland China, Chrysalis Beauty offers distribution and consultancy services within the Greater China region to brands including Leonor Greyl, Omorovicza, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Augustinus Bader, and Vyrao.